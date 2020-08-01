40+ New Releases on Netflix: August 1st, 2020

The first of the month always brings with it plenty of brand new releases and today is no different although as we’ll discuss, it’s not as big a haul as other first of the months. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the United States for August 1st, 2020.

41 new titles may seem low when on most first of the months you can usually expect between 60 and 100 new titles dropping on the service. However, it’s similar to last year’s haul and remember, today is a Saturday which may have an effect too.

August 1st, 2019 yielded 45 new titles whereas the year before that, 67. This could be emblematic of Netflix’s decreasing reliance (or unavailability of a licensed library).

Among the highlights for today’s new releases is a selection of titles picked out by Strong Black Lead including all six seasons of the UPN sitcom, Moesha.

We’ll be picking our favorites from today’s new titles throughout the weekend but for now, here’s the entire text list of what’s new on Netflix for August 1st.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 1st, 2020

32 New Movies Added Today

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Acts of Violence (2018)

An Education (2009)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

National Security (2003)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Prison Song (2001)

Remember Me (2010)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) Netflix Original

The Addams Family (1991)

The Brothers (2001)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

9 New TV Series Added Today

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Moesha (Seasons 1-6)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Operation Ouch! (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

The Next Step (Season 1)

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

What’s Popular on Netflix for August 1st

It should come as absolutely no surprise that The Umbrella Academy has stolen away the top TV accolade from Shameless with the brand new season arriving on Netflix yesterday.

Elsewhere, the German-produced Latte and the Magic Waterstone has debuted on the charts at number 5 and the excellent documentary Tread has entered the top 10 after arriving on Netflix on July 29th.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers Zookeeper The Kissing Booth Latte and the Magic Waterstone The Lorax The Old Guard Despicable Me Tread Seriously Single

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

The Umbrella Academy Shameless The Last Dance Last Chance U Cursed Transformers: War for Cybertron Sugar Rush Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Dark Desire In The Dark

What will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? We’ll be back tomorrow with a full week recap and cover what’s popular on Netflix over the past 7 days too.