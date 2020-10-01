56 New Movies & TV Series on Netflix US: October 1st, 2020

56 new TV series and movies touched down on Netflix in the United States for October 1st, 2020. Below, we’ll take a look at the stats of today’s new releases plus a full-text list of the full list of what’s new on Netflix for the first of the month. Plus, as always, we’ll look at what’s trending in the United States for the first too.

If 56 new titles don’t seem like much to you, that’s because it’s not. It’s much lower than the 76 titles added in 2019 or the 68 the year before that. Also, when you consider that over 100 movies and TV series departed Netflix today, it’s a relatively poor day in a purely numbers sense.

Top 10 New Titles on Netflix US today according to IMDb

Looking for just the best of the best? Here’s the top 10 titles added today with the highest IMDb scores:

The Book of Sun (Shams Alma’arif) 8.5/10 Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma 8.2/10 Fargo 8.1/10 Gran Torino 8.1/10 Her 8.0/10 Hunt for the Wilderpeople 7.9/10 Carmen Sandiego Season 3 7.9/10 Enemy at the Gates 7.6/10 Human Nature 7.6/10 Sword Art Online Season 3 7.6/10

You can see an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix for today including trailers, IMDb and Rotten Tomato scores and additional synopsis’s, actor and director information from our main US hub page.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 1st, 2020

40 New Movies Added Today

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) (2020) Netflix Original

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Big Daddy (1999)

Boomerang (1992)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cold Harbour (2013)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Fargo (1996)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Poseidon (2006)

Rize (2005)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

The American Game (2019)

The Book of Sun (Shams Alma’arif) (2020)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince & Me (2006)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Yogi Bear (2010)

16 New TV Series Added Today

44 Cats (2 Seasons)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) Netflix Original

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 2)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 1) Netflix Original

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

The Parkers (5 Seasons)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4) Netflix Original

You Cannot Hide (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 1st, 2020

Today’s list looks much the same as yesterday with the biggest surprise of the day being that The Boys in the Band failed to make a dent in the US top 10 movie list or in fact, any countries top 10 list.

Bad Teacher remains up top with Ratched top in the TV series list. The Good Place has had a gradual rise as people are slowly figuring out the final season was added last Sunday.

# Movies TV Series 1 Bad Teacher Ratched 2 Enola Holmes The Good Place 3 Real Steel Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 4 The Smurfs 2 Cocomelon 5 Welcome to Sudden Death Sneakerheads 6 The Social Dilemma The Blacklist 7 Bastille Day Cobra Kai 8 The Croods Schitt’s Creek 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The American Barbecue Showdown 10 The Grinch The Office

