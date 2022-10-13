6 New Series and Movies Added to Netflix: October 13th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome along to another deep dive into what’s new on Netflix. For October 13th, Netflix US added 6 new titles in total. Here’s what’s now streaming and what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

If you’re an anime fan, you should hurry along any binge watches of Death Note, the Beserk movies, or Bleach titles which all leave Netflix over the weekend.

Tomorrow on Netflix, you’ll find the new Halloween movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow streaming alongside the second season of Netflix’s Mismatched.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 13th

The Playlist (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Swedish

Genre: Biography, Drama

Cast: Edvin Endre, Christian Hillborg, Ulf Stenberg, Joel Lützow, Janice Kamya Kavander, Gizem Erdogan

Runtime: 50 mins

Biopics on the beginnings of tech companies are usually fantastic. We’re happy to report that The Playlist, the new Swedish-produced series on the creation of Spotify, is equally as good.

Here’s the logline for the new series:

“At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting against where the turbulent music industry was heading. The series centers around young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his partners, who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world.”

TechRadar gave the series a 5 out of 5 earlier this week saying that the series has “no right to be this good,” adding that it’s brilliantly scripted and surprisingly funny.

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Luke David Blumm

Writer: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Runtime: 47 mins

Based on a true story, this limited series features some big names that recount the torment suffered by a family who moved into their supposed dream home only to begin receiving threatening messages through the post.

This is the third Ryan Murphy project to now drop onto Netflix over the past few weeks. First up, we had DAHMER, which is breaking records as we speak, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was added last week to good numbers.

The Sinner (Season 4)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Antonio Campos

Cast: Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Dohn Norwood

Writer: Derek Simonds

Runtime: 46 mins

The multi-award winning and Primetime Emmy nominated crime drama series starring Bill Pullman comes to a close today on Netflix with the fourth and final season now streaming in full a year following its airing on TV.

In case you’ve never seen the show before, here’s what you can expect:

“In a small New York town, a haunted detective hunts for answers about perplexing crimes while wrestling with his own demons.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 13th

1 New Movies Added Today

Buffoon (2022) – TV-14 – Indian – A street theater performer scrambling for cash to get out of town is pulled into a dangerous web of drug trafficking and political corruption.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.

– TV-Y7 – English – Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

– TV-MA – English – Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways. The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish The Sinner (Season 4) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they’ve inherited a nightmare.

Top 10s on Netflix for October 13th, 2022

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix for October 13th

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Midnight Club The Blacklist Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes High Water The Empress Bling Empire Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake Oddballs Malverde: The Patron Saint

Top 10 Movies on Netflix for October 13th

Luckiest Girl Alive Mr. Harrigan’s Phone The Redeem Team Last Seen Alive Blackout Megamind Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Old People Sing 2 17 Again

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix for October 13th

Megamind Oddballs Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed CoComelon Sing 2 Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition Nailed It! Despicable Me 2 Charlotte’s Web Are We There Yet?

What are you watching on Netflix today?