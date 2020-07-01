70+ New Releases on Netflix: July 1st, 2020

Welcome to your big roundup of everything new on Netflix in the United States for July 1st, 2020. There’s a lot to cover and we’ll be picking out some of our favorites later today – however, below you’ll be able to find the complete list of the 73 new titles added to Netflix today.

Don’t forget, July 2020 is a bumper for Netflix releases with plenty of Originals planned for the month as well as a great selection of licensed titles too.

As you may know by now, Netflix always has a big release schedule for the first of each month as that’s when contracts come up for big movies from providers such as Warner Brothers, Universal, and Sony (all of which have titles arrived on Netflix today).

Compared to last year, we’ve seen a small rise for the new releases today. On July 1st, 2019 a total of 70 titles came to Netflix opposed to the 73 that arrived today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 1st, 2020

61 New Movies Added Today

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Double Platinum (1999)

Elf (2003)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Knockaround Guys (2001)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pek Yak?nda (2014)

Poltergeist (1982)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shaft (1971)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Clique (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Silence of Others (2018)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) Netflix Original

Winchester (2018)

12 New TV Series Added Today

21 Again (Season 1)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Deadwind (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kingdom (Season 1)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) Netflix Original

Single Wives (Season 1)

Trotro (Season 1)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix USA for July 1st

Before we depart (hopefully with you leaving with a new movie or series to go and watch), let’s quickly recap the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix USA today.

The top 5 looks much the same as yesterday however, Hotel Transylvania 3 has made an appearance in the movie list. That means three older animated movies now dominate the top 10s something we pointed out in our analysis of the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix for the month of June 2020.

# Movies TV Series 1 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Floor is Lava 2 365 Days The Order 3 Feel the Beat Crazy Delicious 4 The Nut Job Dark 5 Love Home Game 6 Athlete A Avatar: The Last Airbender 7 Despicable Me 13 Reasons Why 8 homeMADE The Office 9 Extraction Space Force 10 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sweet Magnolias

