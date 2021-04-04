All 85 New Releases on Netflix This Week: April 4th, 2021

Welcome to a full recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days where 85 new titles hit the service in total. Below, we’ll list every new release and cover a few highlights from the new titles added this weekend too.
Want to look forward rather than back? We’ve just published our list of the new releases scheduled to hit Netflix between April 5th and 11th via our weekly preview.
Escape from Planet Earth (2012)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
Director: Cal Brunker
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rob Corddry, Ricky Gervais, Jonathan Morgan Heit
Runtime: 89 min
This new animated feature is sure to dominate this week on the top 10s.
Here’s what you can expect:
“This all-ages animated comedy follows the adventures of astronaut Scorch Supernova, a hero of the blue aliens who has a vast appetite for adventure.”
What Lies Below (2020)
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Braden R. Duemmler
Cast: Ema Horvath, Troy Iwata, Danny Corbo, Mena Suvari
Runtime: 87 min
Netflix has been buying up a slew of B-movies in the thriller space as of late and What Lies Below continues that trend.
The movie which is sitting at a 4.6 on IMDb is about a teenager who returns home after summer camp to find her mom has a new boyfriend in her life. However, she quickly begins to suspect he may not be exactly who or what he says he is.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
If you want to see this list expanded with trailers, descriptions, lists of actors and directors, and trailers, head on over to our what’s new on Netflix hub page.
76 New Movies Added This Week
- 2012 (2009)
- 3 Idiots (2009)
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)
- Accepted (2006)
- Air Strike (2018)
- An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Bride of Chucky (1998)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Child’s Play 2 (1990)
- Child’s Play 3 (1991)
- Concrete Cowboy (2020) Netflix Original
- Cop Out (2010)
- Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)
- Death Race 2 (2010)
- Deliver Us from Eva (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Escape from Planet Earth (2012)
- Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)
- Fighting (2009)
- Friends with Benefits (2011)
- God Calling (2018)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
- Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)
- Insidious (2010)
- Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
- Irul (2021)
- Just Say Yes (2021) Netflix Original
- K-9 (1989)
- K-911 (1999)
- K-9: P.I. (2002)
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
- Lawless (2012)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Madam Chief Minister (2021)
- Madame Claude (2020) Netflix Original
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Marked (2019)
- Maximum Risk (1996)
- Milk (2008)
- My Fair Lady (1964)
- Mystery Men (1999)
- Not a Game (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2020) Netflix Original
- Pariah (2011)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Seed of Chucky (2004)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird (2017)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2017)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind (2017)
- Sky High (2020) Netflix Original
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
- Takers (2010)
- Tersanjung the Movie (2021) Netflix Original
- The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)
- The Knight and the Princess (2019)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- The Pianist (2002)
- The Possession (2012)
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)
- The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Waterworld (1995)
- Wazir (2016)
- What Lies Below (2020)
- White Boy (2017)
- Wild Child (2008)
- Woody Woodpecker (2017)
- Yes Man (2008)
9 New TV Series Added This Week
- Glimpses of a Future (Season 1)
- Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Magical Andes (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Prank Encounters (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Rainbow High (Season 1)
- Robocar Poli (2 Seasons)
- The Platform (Season 2)
- The Serpent (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Worn Stories (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 4th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Concrete Cowboy
|Who Killed Sara?
|2
|Friends with Benefits
|Worn Stories
|3
|Bad Trip
|The Irregulars
|4
|White Boy
|The Serpent
|5
|Sky High
|Cocomelon
|6
|Hop
|Ginny & Georgia
|7
|Sniper: Ghost Shooter
|Big Time Rush
|8
|Secret Magic Control Agency
|Nailed It!
|9
|Legally Blonde
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
|10
|Saving Private Ryan
|Rainbow Flag Flying High
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Bad Trip
- Secret Magic Control Agency
- Seaspiracy
- Yes Day
- A Week Away
- Friends with Benefits
- Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun
- Concrete Cowboy
- White Boy
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week
- Who Killed Sara?
- The Irregulars
- Ginny & Georgia
- Cocomelon
- Big Time Rush
- Nailed It!
- iCarly
- Worn Stories
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
- Country Comfort
