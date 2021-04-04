All 85 New Releases on Netflix This Week: April 4th, 2021

Welcome to a full recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days where 85 new titles hit the service in total. Below, we’ll list every new release and cover a few highlights from the new titles added this weekend too.

Want to look forward rather than back? We’ve just published our list of the new releases scheduled to hit Netflix between April 5th and 11th via our weekly preview.

Escape from Planet Earth (2012)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rob Corddry, Ricky Gervais, Jonathan Morgan Heit

Runtime: 89 min

This new animated feature is sure to dominate this week on the top 10s.

Here’s what you can expect:

“This all-ages animated comedy follows the adventures of astronaut Scorch Supernova, a hero of the blue aliens who has a vast appetite for adventure.”

What Lies Below (2020)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Braden R. Duemmler

Cast: Ema Horvath, Troy Iwata, Danny Corbo, Mena Suvari

Runtime: 87 min

Netflix has been buying up a slew of B-movies in the thriller space as of late and What Lies Below continues that trend.

The movie which is sitting at a 4.6 on IMDb is about a teenager who returns home after summer camp to find her mom has a new boyfriend in her life. However, she quickly begins to suspect he may not be exactly who or what he says he is.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

If you want to see this list expanded with trailers, descriptions, lists of actors and directors, and trailers, head on over to our what’s new on Netflix hub page.

76 New Movies Added This Week

2012 (2009)

3 Idiots (2009)

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

Accepted (2006)

Air Strike (2018)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Concrete Cowboy (2020) Netflix Original

Cop Out (2010)

Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Escape from Planet Earth (2012)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Fighting (2009)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

God Calling (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)

Irul (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021) Netflix Original

K-9 (1989)

K-911 (1999)

K-9: P.I. (2002)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Leprechaun (1993)

Madam Chief Minister (2021)

Madame Claude (2020) Netflix Original

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Marked (2019)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Milk (2008)

My Fair Lady (1964)

Mystery Men (1999)

Not a Game (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2020) Netflix Original

Pariah (2011)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind (2017)

Sky High (2020) Netflix Original

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Takers (2010)

Tersanjung the Movie (2021) Netflix Original

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Knight and the Princess (2019)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Pianist (2002)

The Possession (2012)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Waterworld (1995)

Wazir (2016)

What Lies Below (2020)

White Boy (2017)

Wild Child (2008)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Yes Man (2008)

9 New TV Series Added This Week

Glimpses of a Future (Season 1)

Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original

Magical Andes (Season 2) Netflix Original

Prank Encounters (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rainbow High (Season 1)

Robocar Poli (2 Seasons)

The Platform (Season 2)

The Serpent (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Worn Stories (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 4th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Concrete Cowboy Who Killed Sara? 2 Friends with Benefits Worn Stories 3 Bad Trip The Irregulars 4 White Boy The Serpent 5 Sky High Cocomelon 6 Hop Ginny & Georgia 7 Sniper: Ghost Shooter Big Time Rush 8 Secret Magic Control Agency Nailed It! 9 Legally Blonde Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 10 Saving Private Ryan Rainbow Flag Flying High

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Bad Trip Secret Magic Control Agency Seaspiracy Yes Day A Week Away Friends with Benefits Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Concrete Cowboy White Boy The Secret Life of Pets 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Who Killed Sara? The Irregulars Ginny & Georgia Cocomelon Big Time Rush Nailed It! iCarly Worn Stories Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Country Comfort

