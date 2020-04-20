First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix Australia: May 2020

May is shaping up to be another exceptional month for Netflix Australia, and we’ll be keeping track of all the new shows, movies, and entertainment heading your way down under. Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix Australia in May 2020.

Subscribers in Australia can look forward to a lot more in May as below isn’t the full list of titles arriving next month. Throughout the rest of April, and into May we’ll continue to update the list below with all the latest titles coming to Netflix Australia for May 2020.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2020:

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Almost Happy: Season 1 N

Get In (2019) N

Hollywood: Limited Series N

Into the Night: Season 1 N

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020) N

The Half Of It (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 2nd, 2020:

Colony: Season 3

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 3rd, 2020:

Finding Your Feet (2017)

Luccas Neto Em: Acampamento De Férias 2 (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 5th, 2020:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 7th, 2020:

Scissor Seven: Season 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 8th, 2020:

Dead to Me: Season 2 N

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N

The Eddy: Season 1 N

The Hollow: Season 2 N

Valeria: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 11th, 2020:

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Trial by Media: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 12th, 2020:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverand (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 13th, 2020:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 15th, 2020:

Chichipatos: Season 1 N

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 19th, 2020:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 23rd, 2020:

Spelling the Dream (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 26th, 2020:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 28th, 2020:

La Corazonada (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 29th, 2020:

Space Force: Season 1 N

