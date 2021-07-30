New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 30th, 2021

It’s time for another recap of what’s new on Netflix in both Australia and New Zealand for the week ending July 30th, 2021. Netflix AU saw 36 new movies and TV series which is notably a lot more than the likes of Netflix UK or Netflix Canada. Here’s a full list of what’s new and what’s been trending in the top 10s this week.

As we’re approaching a new month, you really should be planning your viewing schedule as countless movies are set to depart throughout August 2021.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week

BECKY (2020)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Jonathan Milott, Cary Murnion

Cast: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel

Kevin James is traditionally known for his roles in comedy movies however made an excellent transition into the horror genre (similar to how Vince Vaughn did with Freaky).

This thriller sees a teenager’s weekend away at a lakehouse turn into a bloody weekend after a group of escaped convicts impede on their break.

Four Kids and It (2020)

Genre: Kids

Director: Andy De Emmony

Cast: Teddie Malleson-Allen, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide, Pippa Haywood, Paula Patton

Switching gears now we move into the kids genre and this movie headlined by Russell Brand.

The movie debuted on Sky TV and now arrives on Netflix down under. It’s an E.T-Esque story where four children come across a wish-granting creature while on vacation.

Reviews for this one are down the middle with this one so we suggest reading up before diving in.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)

Genre: Animation, Action

Director: Sam Liu

Cast: David Giuntoli, Mark Dacascos, Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White, James Hong, Jamie Chung

Netflix Australia still gets lots of DC and Warner Brothers content and that continues today with the release of this martial arts animated feature film set in the Batman universe.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“When a sacred artifact is stolen, Bruce Wayne suits up and sets out to bring together his former companions in martial arts training to get it back.”

IGN were overall praising of the animated feature film saying that the cast is solid although the story can often feel lacking.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week

21 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Bartkowiak (2021) N

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021)

BECKY (2020)

Black Christmas (2019)

Department (2012)

El infierno (2010)

Eyes of a Thief (2014)

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Flower Girl (2013)

Four Kids and It (2020)

Hostage House (2021)

I’m Glad I Did (2020)

Luce (2019)

Mimi (2021)

Pomegranates and Myrrh (2009)

Resort to Love (2021) N

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021) N

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Dark Tower (2017)

The Last Black Man in San Fransisco (2019)

The Last Mercenary (2021) N

15 New TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week

Centaurworld (Season 1) N

Chhota Bheem (Season 1)

Encounter (Season 1)

Glow Up (Season 3) N

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) N

Khawatir Compilation (Season 1)

Lawless Lawyer (Season 1)

Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After the Altar) N

Mighty Express (Season 4) N

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1) N

Outer Banks (Season 2) N

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Season 1) N

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Chapter 1) N

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (70 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (60 points) Blood Red Sky (47 points) The Last Letter from Your Lover (46 points) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (45 points) Chernobyl: Abyss (33 points) Rambo: Last Blood (28 points) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (26 points) Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23 points) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (16 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week