What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2020

It’s another busy, and great week on Netflix Australia this week with the addition of 74 new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new, and the top 10s on Netflix Australia this week for October 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Adventure, Drama, War | Runtime: 153 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent

A welcome return to the Australian library is one of Tarantino’s best movies of his filmography, Inglorious Basterds. Incredible performances from all members of the cast, in particular, Christoph Waltz as Col. Hans Landa, which earned him the Academy Award for best supporting actor.

At the height of Hitler’s power in Europe, the Jewish community faces persecution and are being rounded up by the ‘Jew Hunter’ Hans Landa. When it’s revealed that Hitler will be there to attend a premiere at a Parisian cinema, two plots to assassinate the dictator commence. The beautiful Shosanna, owner of the cinema, and the group of vengeful jews known as the ‘Basterds’.

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Director: Jon S. Baird

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Shirley Henderson, Nina Arianda, Rufus Jones

British comedy legend Steve Coogan, and the wonderful John C. Reily transformed themselves to take on the roles of the enigmatic comedy duo of Laurel and Hardy.

Stan Laurel, and Oliver Hardy, were once the world’s most famous comedy duo. In the twilight of their careers, they attempt to reignite the spark with a grueling theatre tour of post-war Britain.

Start-Up (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16 (new episodes weekly)

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Suzy Bae, Joo-Hyuk Nam, Sun-ho Kim, Han-na Kang, Do-Wan Kim

Start-Up is tVN’s highlight of this Autumn’s line up. Thanks to its Friday and Saturday night broadcast in South Korea, Start-up could be one of the most-watched K-Dramas of the year.

In the Korean silicon valley, known as Sandbox, many hopeful businessmen and women are in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal Mi has dreams of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, and with her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider by her side, her dream may be closer than she thinks.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Australia This Week: October 24th, 2020

Hubie Halloween takes the top spot for movies this week, and like the rest of the world, subscribers in Australia continue to binge The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: October 23rd, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣New Girl

4️⃣The Big Bang Theory

5️⃣Friends

6️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

7️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣La Revolution

🔟To the Lake — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 23, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

55 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 24th, 2020

8 Mile (2002)

About Time (2013)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)

Bosta (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Cadaver (2020) N

Contraband (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Doom (2005)

Doomsday (2008)

Exes Baggage (2018)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Ghadi (2013)

Heritages (2014)

Hop (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

John Henry (2020)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

King Kong (2005)

Les Miserables (2012)

Listen (2017)

Lucy (2014)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Neighbors (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

One Day (2011)

Out of Life (1991)

Over the Moon (2020) N

Panoptic (2017)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Rebecca (2020) N

Role Models (2008)

Savages (2012)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Taxi Ballad (2012)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Hows of Us (2018)

The Kite (2003)

The Last Full Measure (2020)

The Little Wars (1982)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Purge Anarchy (2014)

This Is 40 (2012)

Under the Bombs (2007)

Wanted (2008)

West Beirut (1999)

What Did I Mess (2018)

Whispers (1980)

Wild Child (2008)

Zozo (2005)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 24th, 2020

A Suitable Boy (Limited Series) N

Barbarians (Season 1) N

Doctor John (1 Season)

Dr. Romantic (Season 2)

Enemigo Intimo (Season 2)

Fireman Sam (Season 2)

Hot Stove League (Season 1)

Nowhere Boys (Season 1)

Start-Up (Season 1) N

Stolen Away (Season 1) N

The Alienist (Season 2) N

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N

VIP (Season 1)

You Me Her (Season 5) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 24th, 2020

Bending the Arc (2017)

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2020)

Move (Season 1) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N

1 New Talk Show Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 24th, 2020

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) N

