New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week: March 20th, 2020

There’s plenty of new releases on Netflix down under for those in Australia and New Zealand to enjoy and that probably comes as good news as the world is gripped by the ongoing pandemic. Here’s a rundown of the full list of 30 new releases that hit Netflix Australia between March 14th and March 20th.

It’s been a great week for Netflix Originals but we’re featuring our favorite Netflix Originals in a separate post this week.

Watchmen (2009)

Genre: Superhero

Although the HBO series has far surpassed the original Zack Snyder 2009 flick, its good to be able to go back and see where the adaptations began.

What’s most interesting about Watchmen is the chasm between critics’ opinions of the movie and fans. Having said that, that similar pattern has followed every DC movie Zack Snyder went onto direct since.

The Adventures of Tintin (Season 1)

Genre: Kids

Looking for a throwback? Netflix in Australia just got the rights to the original Adventures of TinTin animated series this week.

Although it has aged somewhat in the three decades since it aired, it’s still as charming as ever and a worthwhile quarantine watch for the whole family.

Action Point (2018)

Genre: Comedy

The only other non-Netflix Original we’d like to specifically mention for Netflix Australia this week is Action Point.

Johnny Knoxville is a love him or hate him kind of figure and this movie will do absolutely nothing to change that.

The title sees a daredevil set out to build his own theme park with his friends with some odd results. The movie was universally panned by critics but audience scores seem to be far kinder.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week (March 14th – March 20th)

12 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Action Point (2018)

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N

Baby Mamas (2018)

Blended (2014)

Bypass Road (2019)

El silencio es bienvenido (2017)

Jai Mummy Di (2020)

Looney Tunes: Back in Business (2003)

Masameer – The Movie (2020)

The Platform (2019) N

Ultras (2020) N

Watchmen (2009)

15 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Season 1)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) N

Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 2) N

Buddi (Season 1) N

Caliphate (Season 1) N

Dare Me (Season 1) N

Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) N

Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) N

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N

She (Season 1) N

The Adventures of Tintin (Season 1)

The English Game (Season 1) N

The Letter for the King (Season 1) N

Vampires (Season 1) N

Women Of The Night (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries on Netflix Australia This Week

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

True King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Limited Series) N

1 New Standup Special on Netflix Australia This Week