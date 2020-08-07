New Releases & Top 10s on Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Thanks to the excitement of the start of the month last week, this week’s haul isn’t as lavish, regardless there are still 32 exciting new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week. We’re also keeping track of the past seven days most popular movies and tv series on Netflix Australia.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix:

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon

The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan took on the grandeur task of producing the sequel to one of the most beloved horrors of all time, The Shining. Surprisingly good, if you’re a fan of The Shining you should definitely be putting Doctor Sleep on your watch list this weekend.

Decades after the events at the Overlook Hotel, Dan Torrence is still haunted by his time spent in the Rocky Mountain resort. Finally able to settle into a New Hampshire home, Dan finds a job working at a nursing home and uses his gift, “the Shining”, to help ease the passing of the elderly. When Dan meets Abra Stone, a tween with the power of the Shining, he must help her combat a group of quasi-immortal beings, known as The True Knot, from stealing the Shining from other children to fuel their life force.

Tiny Creatures N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 24 Minutes

The animal kingdom features creatures of all many shapes and sizes and in this wonderful docuseries, the little ones embark on a grand adventure across the United States.

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Director: Éric Hannezo

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 94 Minutes

One of the most decorated French Footballers of the modern era, Nicolas Anelka, played for some of the best teams in Europe. Acknowledged as the “bad boy” of French Football, the controversial striker finally gets to explain his side of the story as he chronicles his life and career in the beautiful game.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Good Girls and The Kissing Booth 2 have dominated the past week’s top spots.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer (2020) N

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

Sin City (2019)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2020) N

Work It (2020) N

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2)

Dinosaur Train (2 Seasons)

Ever After High (Season 5) N

High Seas (Season 3) N

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2)

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Toradora! (Season 1)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

8 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 8th, 2020

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N

