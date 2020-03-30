What’s Coming to Netflix Australia: April 2020

It’s another busy month ahead for Netflix Australia this April. There’s plenty of new and returning Originals for everyone to enjoy. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in April 2020.

The list below isn’t all of the titles coming to Netflix Australia in April 2020. There are still lots more to come, and we’ll continue to learn more about what’s coming to the Australian library throughout the month.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 1st, 2020:

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: 2 Seasons

Community: 6 Seasons

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Miniseries N

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Lion (2016)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3

Nailed It!: Season 4 N

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 2

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo (2008)

Rugrats (2000)

Saint Seiya: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 N

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Season 1 N

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show: Season 1 N

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Windsors: Season 3

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 2nd, 2020:

Sol Levante: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 3rd, 2020:

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N

Money Heist: Season 4 N

Money Heist: The Phenomenon: Limited Series N

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Season 1 N

StarBeam: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 4th, 2020:

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 5th, 2020:

Mine 9 (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 6th, 2020:

The Big Show Show: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 9th, 2020:

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Hi-Score Girl: Season 2 N

The Circle: France: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 10th, 2020:

Brews Brothers: Season 1 N

Code 8 (2019)

School Life (2019) N

The Main Event (2020) N

Tigertail (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 13th, 2020:

A Champion Heart (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 14th, 2020:

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 15th, 2020:

The Innocent Files: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 16th, 2020:

Fary: Hexagone: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 17th, 2020:

#blackAF: Season 1 N

Never Have I Ever: Season 1 N

Rising High (2020) N

Sergio (2020) N

The Last Kids on Earth: Part 2 N

Too Hot to Handle: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 18th, 2020:

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 20th, 2020:

Cooked with Cannabis: Season 1 N

The Midnight Gospel: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 22nd, 2020:

Absurd Planet: Season 1 N

The Willoughbys (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 23rd, 2020:

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_204: Season 1 N

The House of Flowers: Season 3 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 24th, 2020:

After Life: Season 2 N

Hello Ninja: Season 2 N

Love 101: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 26th, 2020:

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 29th, 2020:

Extracurricular: Season 1 N

Summertime: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on April 30th, 2020:

Biohackers: Season 1 N

The Victims’ Game: Season 1 N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in April? Let us know in the comments below!