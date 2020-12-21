We’re inches away from the end of 2020, and hopefully, we can all look forward to the start of 2021. To help the transition into the new year, there are plenty of new and exciting new additions headed to Netflix Australia in January 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the latest additions to Netflix Australia in December 2020.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of what’s coming to Netflix Australia in January 2021. We’ll continue to learn more throughout December and January.

Release Dates TBA

Bonding (Season 2) N – Comedy-drama about a grad student who moonlights as a dominatrix.

– Comedy-drama about a grad student who moonlights as a dominatrix. Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso.

– Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso. The Office (9 Seasons) – Beloved mockuseries about the lives and careers of the employees of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

– Beloved mockuseries about the lives and careers of the employees of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1) N – New weekly comedy talk show series featuring celebrity guests.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 1st, 2021

The Circle USA (Season 1) N – The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show.

– The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show. Dance With Me (1998) – Romantic drama starring Vanessa Williams.

– Romantic drama starring Vanessa Williams. Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N – Reality series that sees Shea and Syd Mcgee of Studio McGee help families refurbish their homes, and tailor them to their unique tastes.

– Reality series that sees Shea and Syd Mcgee of Studio McGee help families refurbish their homes, and tailor them to their unique tastes. The Experiment (2010) – Psychological thriller about an experiment gone wrong when 26 men take on the roles of guards and prisoners for a psychological study.

– Psychological thriller about an experiment gone wrong when 26 men take on the roles of guards and prisoners for a psychological study. Fright Night (1985) – Classic 80s vampire horror.

– Classic 80s vampire horror. Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020) – When a high school gymnastic team loses their star gymnast, the Oklahoma Sooners suddenly find themselves as the underdogs as they attempt to win nationals for a second year straight.

– When a high school gymnastic team loses their star gymnast, the Oklahoma Sooners suddenly find themselves as the underdogs as they attempt to win nationals for a second year straight. Green Book (2018) – Academy Award-winning film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N – In-depth and animated look into the benefits of meditation.

– In-depth and animated look into the benefits of meditation. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N – Proud minimalists Joshua Field Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus share their passion for minimalism and how we can all benefit better with less.

– Proud minimalists Joshua Field Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus share their passion for minimalism and how we can all benefit better with less. Monarca (Season 2) N – Mexican drama centered around a family tearing each other apart as they compete for control of their Tequila empire.

– Mexican drama centered around a family tearing each other apart as they compete for control of their Tequila empire. On Deadly Ground (1994) – Action thriller starring Steven Seagal as an environmental activist that takes on an evil oil corporation.

– Action thriller starring Steven Seagal as an environmental activist that takes on an evil oil corporation. Race Time (2018) – Animated musical adventure.

– Animated musical adventure. Running Man (2020) – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. Sudden Impact (1983) – Clint Eastwood reprised his role as “Dirty” Harry Callahan who is assigned to a case that sees a rape victim exacting revenge on her aggressors in a small town outside of San Francisco.

– Clint Eastwood reprised his role as “Dirty” Harry Callahan who is assigned to a case that sees a rape victim exacting revenge on her aggressors in a small town outside of San Francisco. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 2nd, 2021

Asphalt Burning (2020) N – Norwegian action-comedy.

– Norwegian action-comedy. Measure for Measure (2019) N – Drama starring Hugo Weaving.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 3rd, 2021

Wonder Park (2019) – Children’s animated adventure featuring the voice of Jennifer Garner.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 4th, 2021

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (New Episode) – A love letter to the popular ingredient Pork Belly, a favorite amongst many South Koreans.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 5th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties.

– Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties. History of Swear Words (Season 1) N – Comedic docuseries that chronicles the origin and history of some of the most notorious words of the English language.

– Comedic docuseries that chronicles the origin and history of some of the most notorious words of the English language. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N –

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 6th, 2021

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) N – Sports documentary that examines the career and life of French basketballer Tony Parker.

– Sports documentary that examines the career and life of French basketballer Tony Parker. Surviving Death (Season 1) N – Docuseries exploring different beliefs and research into what happens after we die.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 7th, 2021

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Vanessa Kirby and Shia Labeouf star in a powerful and heartbreaking drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 8th, 2021

Azizler (2021) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N – Spanish language anime series.

– Spanish language anime series. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N – Docuseries that explores the world’s most infamous and most dangerous prisons.

– Docuseries that explores the world’s most infamous and most dangerous prisons. Lupin (Season 1) N – French drama based on the early 20th Century by French novelist Maurice Leblanc.

– French drama based on the early 20th Century by French novelist Maurice Leblanc. Stuck Apart (2021) N – Dark Turkish comedy about a man experiencing a mid-life crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 10th, 2021

Beneath Clouds (2002) – Cross country romantic drama starring Dannielle Hall and Damian Pitt.

– Cross country romantic drama starring Dannielle Hall and Damian Pitt. Pet Sematary (2019) – Remake of the classic 80s Stephen King horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 11th, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N – Documentary that explores the rise and history of cocaine in America in the 1980s,

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 13th, 2021

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N – True-crime docuseries about two detectives who are on the hunt for an evil serial killer that stalks the streets of LA.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 14th, 2021

The Heartbreak Club (2021) N – Indonesian romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 15th, 2021

Bling Empire (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) N – The adventures of the globe-trotting master thief continue.

– The adventures of the globe-trotting master thief continue. Disenchantment (Part 3) N – Animated series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening about Princess Bean, who after fleeing from an arranged marriage, goes on the run with the demon Luci and Elfo the elf.

– Animated series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening about Princess Bean, who after fleeing from an arranged marriage, goes on the run with the demon Luci and Elfo the elf. Double Dad (2021) N – Family comedy that sees a teenage girl leave her hippie commune and goes in search of her father.

– Family comedy that sees a teenage girl leave her hippie commune and goes in search of her father. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1) – Popular sports anime series,

– Popular sports anime series, Outside the Wire (2021) N – Sci-fi action starring Anthony Mackie as an android officer helping drone pilot Lieutenant Thomas Harp on a mission to stop a deadly nuclear attack.

– Sci-fi action starring Anthony Mackie as an android officer helping drone pilot Lieutenant Thomas Harp on a mission to stop a deadly nuclear attack. Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019) – Children’s animated special about Pinkfong and Baby Shark exploring space in search of missing star pieces.

– Children’s animated special about Pinkfong and Baby Shark exploring space in search of missing star pieces. Sesame Street (Season 49) – Join the residents of Sesame Street where children learn numbers, letters, manners, and the meaning of friendship through lots of songs and games.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 21st, 2021

Riverdale (Season 5) N – New weekly episodes from the popular CW drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 22nd, 2021

Blown Away (Season 2) N – Reality competition that pits some of the world’s best glassblowers against each other.

– Reality competition that pits some of the world’s best glassblowers against each other. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N – After being left stranded on Isla Nublar, the kids of Camp Cretaceous must use all of their expertise if they are to survive.

– After being left stranded on Isla Nublar, the kids of Camp Cretaceous must use all of their expertise if they are to survive. The White Tiger (2021) N – English-language drama centered around the journey of a poor Indian driver trying to break free from the control of those above him, and rise to the very top.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 26th, 2021

Snowpiercer (Season 2) N – New weekly episodes of the popular sci-fi drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 27th, 2021

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark-comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on January 29th, 2021

The Dig (2021) N – Drama based on the John Preston novel which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo.

