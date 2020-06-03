June is booked to be another busy month for new TV series and movies on Netflix Australia. Subscribers will be spoilt for choice throughout this month, so make sure you know what’s coming to Netflix Australia in June 2020.

N = Netflix Original

Remember, this isn’t the full list of movies and tv series coming to Netflix Canada in June 2020. We’ll continue to update the list below when we learn more.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 1st, 2020:

122 (2019)

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

44 Cats: Season 2

Baby Boy (2001)

Below Deck2 Seasons

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Boogie Nights (1997)

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie (1979)

Chippa (2018)

Cocomelon (2020)

Cook Off (2017)

Dear My Friends: Season 1

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dream House (2011)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

It Comes at Night (2017)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 2 Seasons

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Married to Medicine: Season 1

Midnight Diner: 3 Seasons

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Moonlight (2016)

My Shy Boss: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: 2 Seasons

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 2 Seasons

The Real Housewives of New York City: 2 Seasons

Revolutionary Love: Season 1

The Ring (2002)

Selena (1997)

Spark (2017)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Titan Games: Season 1

Top Chef: 2 Seasons

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 2nd, 2020:

Fuller House: 5 Seasons N

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The Student Cop (2004)

True: RaInbow Rescue (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 3rd, 2020:

The Beach Loafer (2004)

Either Me or My Auntie (2006)

Escaping Tel Aviv (2009)

Game Over (2012)

Karkar (2007)

My Sleeping Lover (2008)

Omar & Salma 2 (2009)

Spelling the Dream (2020) N

Tarek’s Situation (2006)

Zaki Chan (2005)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 4th, 2020:

BAKI: Part 3 N

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

It: Chapter Two (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 5th, 2020:

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020) N

Queer Eye: Season 5 N

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 6th, 2020:

The Star (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 7th, 2020:

365 Days (2020)

Can You Hear Me? Season 1 N

Keep Watching (2017)

Marshall (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 10th, 2020:

Curon: Season 1 N

Lenox Hill: Season 1 N

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 11th, 2020:

Cats: Season 1

One Piece: 3 Seasons

Whispers: Season 1

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 12th, 2020:

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

F is for Family: Season 4 N

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (2020) N

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 N

The Search: Season 1 N

The Woods: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 13th, 2020:

Milea (2020)

Rostered On: Season 1

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 14th, 2020:

Marcella: Season 3 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 15th, 2020:

Blinky Bill: The Movie (2015)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

Wira (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 16th, 2020:

El Limite infinite (2019)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 N

Riding Faith (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 18th, 2020:

A Whisker Away (2020) N

Alexandria… Why? (1979)

One Take (2020) N

The Order: Season 2 N

Wasp Network (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 19th, 2020

Babies: Part 2 N

Father Soldier Son (2019) N

Feel the Beat (2020) N

One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N

The Politician: Season 2 N

X-Large (2011)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 20th, 2020

Boy Erased (2018)

Unknown: Path to Redemption (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 23rd, 2020

Eric André: Legalize Everything (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 24th, 2020

Athlete A (2020) N

Crazy Delicious: Season 1 N

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N

The Goldfinch (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 26th, 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 27th, 2020

Mile 22 (2018)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Sicario Day of the Soldado (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 28th, 2020

A Simple Favor (2018)

A Drift (2018)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Ready Player One (2018)

Show Dogs (2018)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 29th, 2020

Dark: Season 3 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on June 30th, 2020

A.X.L. (2018)

Black Sea (2014)

BNA: Season 1 N

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

Happytime Murders (2018)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

