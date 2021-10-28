October has been a jam-packed month of content for Netflix Australia, and while November may not be shaping up to be as busy, there’s still plenty of quality new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix Australia in November 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in November 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in November 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 1st, 2021

The Claus Family (2021) N – Christmas family adventure about a boy who discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus, and has to help deliver presents all over the world, despite the fact he hates Christmas.

– Christmas family adventure about a boy who discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus, and has to help deliver presents all over the world, despite the fact he hates Christmas. The Coming Back Out Ball (2018) – Australian LGBT drama.

– Australian LGBT drama. Sea Change (3 Seasons) – Australian family drama that sees a big city lawyer and her family move to the small coastal town of Pearl Bay.

– Australian family drama that sees a big city lawyer and her family move to the small coastal town of Pearl Bay. The Smurfs (2011) – When the smurfs are forced out of their tiny village home by the evil wizard Gargamel, the tiny blue villagers tumble into the giant world of the big apple aka New York City.

Wild Wild West (1999) – Action comedy starring Will Smith and Kevin Kline.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 2nd, 2021

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazi (2021) N – Historical documentary about the United States’ controversial secret that was hidden for years about the time they recruited a group of Jewish refugees to guard over a POW camp that housed Hitler’s top scientists.

– Historical documentary about the United States’ controversial secret that was hidden for years about the time they recruited a group of Jewish refugees to guard over a POW camp that housed Hitler’s top scientists. Ridley Jones (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series that sees Ridley Jones and her friends protect the exhibits and magic of the Natural History Museum where everything comes alive at night.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 3rd, 2021

The Harder They Fall (2021) N – Western drama centered around outlaw Nat Love who upon hearing his greatest enemy is being released from prison, reunites his old gang to take him down.

Lords of Scam (2021) N – Documentary about the group of criminals who successfully conned the EU out of millions before turning on each other.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 4th, 2021

Catching Killers (2021) N – True crime series following police and prosecutors as they apprehend and incarcerate the world’s most violent killers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 5th, 2021

A Cop Movie (2021) N – Mexican crime-drama that sees two actors undergo great lengths to discover what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City.

– Mexican crime-drama that sees two actors undergo great lengths to discover what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City. Big Mouth (Season 5) N – Nick and Andrew return with even more problems to face during puberty, this time they must feel the warmth of the lovebug and the wrath of the hateworm.

The Club (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy-drama set in 1955 where Matilda is trying to mend her relationship with her daughter.

– Turkish comedy-drama set in 1955 where Matilda is trying to mend her relationship with her daughter. Gloria (Season 1) N – A Portuguese village becomes the center of the Cold War between the USA and the Soviet Union, who are each fighting for control of Europe.

– A Portuguese village becomes the center of the Cold War between the USA and the Soviet Union, who are each fighting for control of Europe. Love Hard (2021) N – Nina Dobrev stars in Netflix’s latest Christmas holiday romcom as unlucky in love Natalia Bauer who decides to travel from LA to the East Coast to surprise the man she’s been speaking to on a dating app, only to discover she’s been catfished.

– Nina Dobrev stars in Netflix’s latest Christmas holiday romcom as unlucky in love Natalia Bauer who decides to travel from LA to the East Coast to surprise the man she’s been speaking to on a dating app, only to discover she’s been catfished. Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N – With Felix Gallardo in prison, the war on drugs intensifies in Mexico as rival cartels attempt to take control of the power vacuum left by Felix’s absence.

The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1) N –

– We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N – Japanese drama about a 40-something man who recalls his past relationships and dreams, trying to understand where it all went wrong.

– Japanese drama about a 40-something man who recalls his past relationships and dreams, trying to understand where it all went wrong. Yara (Season 1) N – Italian crime drama about a determined prosecutor who goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth of the case involving a missing 13-year-old girl.

– Italian crime drama about a determined prosecutor who goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth of the case involving a missing 13-year-old girl. Zero to Hero (Season 1) N – Inspiring Cantonese biopic about Hong Kong’s first gold medalist of the Paralympic games, So Wa Wai.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 6th, 2021

Arcane (Season 1) N – Weekly Episodes – Set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Father Christmas is Back (2021) N – The dysfunctional Christmas family reunites for the holidays only for their estranged father to unexpectedly return.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 9th, 2021

Swap Shop (2021) N – Reality tv series that sees the team from”Swap Shop” radio venture around American to find the sweetest deals.

– Reality tv series that sees the team from”Swap Shop” radio venture around American to find the sweetest deals. Your Life is a Joke (2021) N – German comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 10th, 2021

Animal (2021) N – Nature docuseries narrated by Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson, and more.

– Nature docuseries narrated by Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson, and more. Gentefied (Season 2) N – A Hispanic family band together to turn their Grandfather’s popular taco shop that will survive the gentrification of their neighborhood.

– A Hispanic family band together to turn their Grandfather’s popular taco shop that will survive the gentrification of their neighborhood. Passing (2021) N – Social drama set in 1920s New York where two mixed-race childhood friends Irene and Clare unexpectedly reunite in adulthood, but while Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor, Clare identifies as white and is married to a prejudiced wealthy white man.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 11th, 2021

Love Never Lies (2021) N – Spanish reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 12th, 2021

Red Notice (2021) N – Dwayne Johnson stars as John Hartely, who with the help of thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) attempts to take down the world’s greatest art thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot).

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 15th, 2021

Jack Frost (1998) – When Jack Frost, the unreliable father of Charlie, dies in a car accident a year later his soul mysteriously returns and takes over the body of a snowman, and attempts to make things right with his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 16th, 2021

The Dressmaker (2015) – Kate Winslet stars as Tilly Dunnage, a glamourous lady who with her sewing machine in hand returns to her small rural town, where she uses her talents to transform the fashion of the women, and exact revenge upon those who wronged her.

– Kate Winslet stars as Tilly Dunnage, a glamourous lady who with her sewing machine in hand returns to her small rural town, where she uses her talents to transform the fashion of the women, and exact revenge upon those who wronged her. Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N – Interactive Netflix special that sees Johnny and Duke on a mission to find the perfect meatloaf.

– Interactive Netflix special that sees Johnny and Duke on a mission to find the perfect meatloaf. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (2021) N – Children’s animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 17th, 2021

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N – Holiday rom-com about an unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist.

– Holiday rom-com about an unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Seasons 7-8) – American reality series following the day-to-day lives of the Kardashian family.

– American reality series following the day-to-day lives of the Kardashian family. Riverdale (Season 6) N – Weekly Episodes –

– Weekly Episodes – Tear Along The Dotted Line (2021) N – Italian animated superhero comedy series.

– Italian animated superhero comedy series. Tiger King 2 (Season 2) N – The story of Joe Exotic continues as the docuseries explores the aftermath of Joe’s arrest and the future of the big cat animal park.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 18th, 2021

Carlos Ballarata: False Prophet (2021) N – Stand Up

– Stand Up Dogs in Space (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series that sees a team of genetically enhanced dogs sent to explore the galaxy for a new planet for humans and dogs to call home.

– Children’s animated series that sees a team of genetically enhanced dogs sent to explore the galaxy for a new planet for humans and dogs to call home. Lead Me Home (2021) N – French thriller.

– French thriller. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star (2021) N – Vanessa Hudgens returns as Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy who enlist the help of their cousin Fiona to help retrieve a priceless relic.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 19th, 2021

Blown Away Christmas (Season 1) N – The world’s most famous glass blowing competition returns with festive-themed challenges.

– The world’s most famous glass blowing competition returns with festive-themed challenges. Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of the beloved Cowboy Bebop anime series starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, the space-faring bounty hunter.

– Live-action adaptation of the beloved Cowboy Bebop anime series starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, the space-faring bounty hunter. Dhamaka (2021) N – Hindi language drama about a jaded news anchor who is moved from TV to radio, only for opportunity to present itself as danger when he receives threatening calls on air.

– Hindi language drama about a jaded news anchor who is moved from TV to radio, only for opportunity to present itself as danger when he receives threatening calls on air. Extinct (Season 1) N – Chinese-American animated movie centered around two members of an extinct species from the Galapagos Island who time travel to the modern-day only to discover their species went extinct shortly after they left.

– Chinese-American animated movie centered around two members of an extinct species from the Galapagos Island who time travel to the modern-day only to discover their species went extinct shortly after they left. Hellbound (Season 1) N – South Korean crime-fantasy series that sees the rise of a religious cult, whose leader preaches that death angels sent from hell are a revelation from god. Meanwhile, a young program director of a broadcasting station begins an investigation to discover the truth of the death angels for himself.

Love Me Instead (2021) N – A Turkish prison officer is given the task to return convict Musa to his hometown, but Musa refuses to return until he discovers the reason why his daughter was murdered.

– A Turkish prison officer is given the task to return convict Musa to his hometown, but Musa refuses to return until he discovers the reason why his daughter was murdered. The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N – Docuseries exploring how the marvel that is our brain works.

– Docuseries exploring how the marvel that is our brain works. Procession (2021) N – Hard-hitting documentary about a group of survivors who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic Priests and are now fighting for justice.

– Hard-hitting documentary about a group of survivors who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic Priests and are now fighting for justice. Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2021) N – Musical biopic about the life of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the Tony award-winning musical Rent.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 20th, 2021

New World (Season 1) N – South Korean reality series that sees six celebrities strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 22nd, 2021

Outlaws (2021) N – Spanish and Catalonian crime adventure about Nacho, a Girona student, who gets caught up in the antics of two of the city’s Chinatown delinquents.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 23rd, 2021

Masters of the Universe Revelation (Part 2) N – The war for Eternia continues as He-Man and Skeletor continue to wage their war of good vs. evil.

– The war for Eternia continues as He-Man and Skeletor continue to wage their war of good vs. evil. Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N – When a fender-bender takes place in a small town, a story of injustice unravels.

– When a fender-bender takes place in a small town, a story of injustice unravels. Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N – Netflix’s new beloved educational puppet series starring Michelle Obama returns for a thanksgiving special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 24th, 2021

Bruised (2021) N – Directorial debut of actress Halle Berry who also stars as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter on the path to redemption when her son, who was taken away as an infant, unexpectedly reenters her life.

Robin Robin (2021) N – Stop motion animation short from Aardman that sees a baby Robin adopted into a family of mice.

– Stop motion animation short from Aardman that sees a baby Robin adopted into a family of mice. Selling Sunset (Season 4) N – The elite real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group return to sell some of the hottest properties of Los Angeles.

– The elite real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group return to sell some of the hottest properties of Los Angeles. True Story (Season 1) N – Crime drama miniseries starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 25th, 2021

F is for Family (Season 5) N – Adult animated comedy starring Bill Burr as a Frank Muprhy, the angry beer chugging, and tv loving head of the Murphy family.

– Adult animated comedy starring Bill Burr as a Frank Muprhy, the angry beer chugging, and tv loving head of the Murphy family. Super Crooks (Season 1) N – Anime adaptation of Mark Millar’s beloved super-villain comic that sees a crook Johnny Bolt recruit a team rag-tag super villains for one last heist before retirement.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 26th, 2021

A Castle For Christmas (2021) N – A famed American author travels to Scotland and finds herself wanting to buy a castle, but she must convince the prickly Scottish Duke Myles to sell to a foreigner.

– A famed American author travels to Scotland and finds herself wanting to buy a castle, but she must convince the prickly Scottish Duke Myles to sell to a foreigner. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Season 1) N – German crime-docuseries

– German crime-docuseries Green Snake (2019) – Chinese fantasy film from director Fei Xu.

– Chinese fantasy film from director Fei Xu. Light the Night (Part 1) N – Taiwanese drama.

– Taiwanese drama. School of Chocolate (Season 1) N – Reality series centered around eight top pastry and chocolate professionals who attempt to elevate their skills under the supervision of world-famous chocolatier Amaury Guichon.

– Reality series centered around eight top pastry and chocolate professionals who attempt to elevate their skills under the supervision of world-famous chocolatier Amaury Guichon. Spoiled Brats (2021) N – French comedy about the head of the family who tricks his spoiled children into believing the family fortune has been lost, in order to teach them to be better people.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 28th, 2021

Elves (Season 1) N – Danish Christmas horror that sees a Christmas vacation turns into a nightmare for a teenager and her family when they discover an ancient menace that stalks their island getaway

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 29th, 2021

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian teen-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 30th, 2021

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (2021) N – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (2021) N – Children’s animated adventure

– Children’s animated adventure Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (2021) N – Children’s animated adventure

– Children’s animated adventure The Summit of the Gods (2021) N – French animated series about a photographer’s quest to find the truth about the first expedition to Mt. Everest.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!