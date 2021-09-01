It’s going to be another busy month for new additions on Netflix Australia. Along with some fantastic new Originals, we’ll also be seeing the beginning of the end of some of Netflix’s most popular Originals.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in September 2021:

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 1st, 2021

A Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

A Star Is Born (1954) – Musical drama

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2020)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

Blindspot (5 Seasons)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Election (2005)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

The Exorcist 2: The Hectic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gone Girl (2014)

How to be a Cowboy (Season 1) N

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

In Time (2011)

Initial D (2005)

The Internship (2013)

Into the Wild (2007)

Jason Goes to Hell (1993)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kill ’em All (2012)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rango (2011)

Rush (2013)

The Shiralee (Season 1)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Turning Point: 9/11 & War on Terror (2021) N

Wanderlust (2012)

We’re the Millers (2013)

What If (2013)

The Witches (1990)

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 2nd, 2021

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Victoria Justice stars in this comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying.

The Owners (2020) – A group of friends gets more than they bargained for when they try to rob an elderly couple who arrive home early.

– A group of friends gets more than they bargained for when they try to rob an elderly couple who arrive home early. Q-Force (Season 1) N – Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organization.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Money Heist: Part 5 (Volume 1) N – The worldwide phenomenon returns for the first half of a climactic final season.

The Quarry (2020) – Crime thriller starring Michael Shannon.

– Crime thriller starring Michael Shannon. Sharkdog (2021) N – Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet.

– Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet. Worth (2021) N – Political biopic on the true story of the lawyer facing an uphill battle to get justice for the victims of 9/11.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 4th, 2021

Couple on the Backtrack (Season 1) – South Korean fantasy romance series.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 6th, 2021

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (2021) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

– Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance. The Lighthouse (2019) – Incredible fantasy horror featuring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who both gave award-worthy performances.

Witch at Court (Season 1) – South Korean crime-drama series.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 7th, 2021

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3.

– Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3. Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) N – Children’s animated adventure series.

– Children’s animated adventure series. On the Verge (Season 1) N – Comedy drama series about four women facing a midlife crisis.

– Comedy drama series about four women facing a midlife crisis. Untold: Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 8th, 2021

The Circle (Season 3) N – Netflix’s popular reality series returns to see a new group of contestants use social media to manipulate their way to the top.

– Netflix’s popular reality series returns to see a new group of contestants use social media to manipulate their way to the top. Into the Night (Season 2) N – The sci-fi Belgium series about a plane having to keep ahead of the sun’s deadly rays.

– The sci-fi Belgium series about a plane having to keep ahead of the sun’s deadly rays. JJ + E (2021) N – Romantic drama about two star-crossed lovers who are separated by class and prejudice.

– Romantic drama about two star-crossed lovers who are separated by class and prejudice. The Weekly (Season 3) N – Hard-hitting docuseries from The New York Times exploring a multitude of issues across the United States

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 9th, 2021

Blood Brothers: Malcolm and the Murderer (2021) N – Historical documentary that explores the fraught relationship between civil rights activist Malcolm X and world champion boxer Muhammad Ali.

– Historical documentary that explores the fraught relationship between civil rights activist Malcolm X and world champion boxer Muhammad Ali. The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – Documentary that traces the capture of serial killer Guy Georges.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 10th, 2021

Kate (2021) N

– Lucifer: The Final Season (Season 6) N – In the climactic end to the story of Lucifer, the fallen angel begins preparations to take the mantle of God, only to face rebellion from some of his siblings.

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Reality competition that pits some of the most talented metal artists battle it out for $50,000.

– Reality competition that pits some of the most talented metal artists battle it out for $50,000. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) – Ghetto comedy starring Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele.

– Ghetto comedy starring Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele. Playing with Fire (2019) – Firefighting comedy with WWE wrestler John Cena.

– Firefighting comedy with WWE wrestler John Cena. Prey (2021) N – A hiking trip in the woods turns into a fight for survival for five friends who are on the run from a dangerous and deadly shooter.

– A hiking trip in the woods turns into a fight for survival for five friends who are on the run from a dangerous and deadly shooter. The Witches (2021) – Modern adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 14th, 2021

A StoryBots Space Adventure (Season 1) N – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Season 5) N – Comedian Jack Whitehall continues to travel around the world with his father, both giving their own unique perspective and opinions on their destination.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N – Reality series about three travelers who go on vacation all over the world reviewing holiday destinations.

– Reality series about three travelers who go on vacation all over the world reviewing holiday destinations. You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N – Bear Grylls returns for another incredible interactive special that sees his plane crash in the ice-ravaged mountains, and must survive the hard elements all while trying to keep the pilot alive.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 15th, 2021

Frantic (1988) – Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Richard Walker, who after coming out of the shower discovers his wife has disappeared and finds himself caught up in a world of intrigue, espionage, gangsters, drugs, and murder.

– Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Richard Walker, who after coming out of the shower discovers his wife has disappeared and finds himself caught up in a world of intrigue, espionage, gangsters, drugs, and murder. Killer Under the Bed (2018) – Horror starring Kristy Swanson.

– Horror starring Kristy Swanson. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Home bakers attempt to recreate edible masterpieces in order to win a $10,000 cash grand prize.

– Home bakers attempt to recreate edible masterpieces in order to win a $10,000 cash grand prize. Nightbooks (2021) N – Fantasy horror starring Kristen Ritter.

Schumacher (2021) N – In-depth documentary into the incredible life and career of F1 driver Michael Schumacher.

– In-depth documentary into the incredible life and career of F1 driver Michael Schumacher. Too Hot to Handle Latino (Season 1) N – Singles from across Latin America and Spain are challenged to give up sex in order to win a huge cash grand prize.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 16th, 2021

He-Man & The Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N – New animated series set in the beloved world of Eternia.

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N – Documentary about Robin Wilshire, who had a painful childhood that was rescued by Westerns, and grew up to live on the frontier and training horses for the big screen.

– Documentary about Robin Wilshire, who had a painful childhood that was rescued by Westerns, and grew up to live on the frontier and training horses for the big screen. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – Nigerian drama.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 17th, 2021

Ankah Kahaniya (2021) N – Hindi romantic-comedy.

– Hindi romantic-comedy. Archer (Season 11) – Adult-animated series centered around super-spy Sterling Archer, and the mishaps of the international spy agency he works for.

– Adult-animated series centered around super-spy Sterling Archer, and the mishaps of the international spy agency he works for. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Adult-animated series.

– Adult-animated series. The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) N – A father goes in search of his missing son, who disappeared after hiking in the mountains.

– A father goes in search of his missing son, who disappeared after hiking in the mountains. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 6) – Reality series following the day-to-day lives of the Kardashian family.

– Reality series following the day-to-day lives of the Kardashian family. Sex Education (Season 3) N – Otis, the awkward virgin son of a popular sex therapist, teams up with a high school classmate to offer fellow students sex therapy.

– Otis, the awkward virgin son of a popular sex therapist, teams up with a high school classmate to offer fellow students sex therapy. Squid Game (Season 1) N – South Korean drama about hundreds of cash-strapped participants that take part in a series of deadly children’s games in order to become millionaires.

The Stronghold (2021) N – French crime-thriller

– French crime-thriller Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) – Children’s animated adventure series.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 19th, 2021

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) – Family adventure about a lost dog who travels hundreds of miles across the American wilderness to reunite with her owner.

– Family adventure about a lost dog who travels hundreds of miles across the American wilderness to reunite with her owner. Escape Room (2019) – Adventure horror that pits a group of six strangers against a series of deadly mystery rooms.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 21st, 2021

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (2021) N – Children’s animated adventures.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 22nd, 2021

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Season 1) N – Socially awkward teenager Tetê wants to fit in at her new school, but the queen bee and bully of the school has other ideas.

– Socially awkward teenager Tetê wants to fit in at her new school, but the queen bee and bully of the school has other ideas. Crime Stories: India Detective (Season 1) N – Kannada language crime-drama that follows the process of a crime being reported and the time it takes for the major criminal investigations unit to apprehend the suspect.

– Kannada language crime-drama that follows the process of a crime being reported and the time it takes for the major criminal investigations unit to apprehend the suspect. Europes Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain (2021) – Documentary about Hitler’s favorite commando, the Austrian Waffen SS Lieutenant-colonel Otto Skorzeny.

– Documentary about Hitler’s favorite commando, the Austrian Waffen SS Lieutenant-colonel Otto Skorzeny. Dear White People (Volume 4) N – The black students of a predominantly white ivy league college fight against the various forms of racial and class discrimination.

– The black students of a predominantly white ivy league college fight against the various forms of racial and class discrimination. Hating Peter Tatchell (2021) – Documentary about the life of provocative and controversial human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

– Documentary about the life of provocative and controversial human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell. Intrusion (Season 1) N – A woman and her husband moves to a small town with her husband, only to be victims of a home invasion.

– A woman and her husband moves to a small town with her husband, only to be victims of a home invasion. Jaguar (Season 1) N – Historic drama that sees Isabel Garrido, a survivor of the Mauthausen concentration camp, on the hunt for Otto Skorzeny, former Nazi officer and one of Europe’s most dangerous men.

– Historic drama that sees Isabel Garrido, a survivor of the Mauthausen concentration camp, on the hunt for Otto Skorzeny, former Nazi officer and one of Europe’s most dangerous men. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (2021) N -Crime docuseries that explores the crimes of Billy Mulligan, who claimed multiple personalities controlled his abhorrent behavior.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 23rd, 2021

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N – Thai drama.

– Thai drama. Je Suis Karl (2021) N – German romantic thriller about a young couple that joins a revolutionary European youth movement that aims to seize power from their elders.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 24th, 2021

Blood & Water (Season 2) N – South African mystery drama about a young girl who goes out to prove a schoolmate is her sister that was abducted as a child.

– South African mystery drama about a young girl who goes out to prove a schoolmate is her sister that was abducted as a child. Ganglands (Season 1) N – French crime-drama that sees a robber and an apprentice thief get caught up in a turf war between rival drug dealers.

– French crime-drama that sees a robber and an apprentice thief get caught up in a turf war between rival drug dealers. Jailbirds: New Orleans (Season 1) N – Gritty reality series about the incarcerated women of the New Orleans Justice Center.

– Gritty reality series about the incarcerated women of the New Orleans Justice Center. Kota Factory (Season 2) N – Hindi-language comedy-drama.

– Hindi-language comedy-drama. Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N – Mike Flanagan’s latest horror drama that sees an isolated island community experience frightening omens when a charismatic new priest arrives.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Season 1) N – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. The Starling (Season 1) N – Comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as a grief-stricken wife that after a tragic family accident, learns the value of love and life when she tries to expel a feisty starling from her family home.

– Comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as a grief-stricken wife that after a tragic family accident, learns the value of love and life when she tries to expel a feisty starling from her family home. Vendetta: Truth, Lies & The Mafia (2021) N – In-depth crime documentary that looks into the corruption of those who were in charge of leading the charge against corruption in the “Anti-Mafia” coalition.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 26th, 2021

Boss Level (2021) – Sc-Fi groundhog day that sees a special forces officer trapped in a never-ending loop on the day of his death.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 27th, 2021

Clemency (2019) – Drama about a tough prison officer, who is in charge of the prison executions, forms an unlikely bond with an inmate who maintains his innocence till the day of his execution.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 28th, 2021

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! (2021) N – Fun comedy documentary that explores the weird and wonderful world of the cliche in Hollywood movies.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 29th, 2021

The Chesnut Man (Season 1) N – Danish crime-drama about the brutal murder of a young woman in a playground, her missing hand, and the small man-made of chesnuts hanging above her.

– Danish crime-drama about the brutal murder of a young woman in a playground, her missing hand, and the small man-made of chesnuts hanging above her. Friendzone (2021) N – Romantic comedy that sees hopeful romantic Thibault attempt to escape the friend zone with his best friend Rose and become something more.

– Romantic comedy that sees hopeful romantic Thibault attempt to escape the friend zone with his best friend Rose and become something more. MeatEater (Season 10: Part 1) N – Hunting documentary.

– Hunting documentary. No One Gets Out Alive (2021) N – Horror mystery

– Horror mystery Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish romantic comedy about a woman who just got her life back on track but the return of her ex that broke her heart threatens to derail her life all over again.

What’s New on New Netflix Australia This Week: September 30th, 2021

Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish romantic drama series.

– Turkish romantic drama series. Luna Park (Season 1) N – Italian drama series centered around Nora, a young carni, and Rosa, a girl from the Roman elite, and their time spent in the magic of Luna Park.

