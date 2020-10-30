What’s New on Netflix AU This Week & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

A very very quiet week for Netflix Australia new releases this week especially when compared to the 74 new titles that hit Netflix AU last week. Here’s a roundup of everything new on Netflix Australia for the week ending October 30th, 2020.

Looking for what’s coming up next? Netflix Australia’s November 2020 release schedule is looking strong once again with plenty of movies and new TV series on the way.

For now, let’s look at what’s new on Netflix for this week between October 24th and October 30th, 2020.

New Release Highlights

Blood of Zeus (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action

Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis

The big new animated title of the week comes in the form of an ancient Greek anime series that sees some of your favorite mythological gods battle it out.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”

His House (2020)

Director: Remi Weekes

Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba

His House is one of Netflix’s big Halloween releases. The thriller debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and swept critics away.

The movie tells the story of two refugees fleeing war from South Sudan and goes to live in the United Kingdom in a small town but the town seems to be against them on multiple fronts.

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Director: Stacia Crawford

Cast: Victoria Barabas, Gino Anthony Pesi, Jake Allyn

Runtime: 87 mins

Sticking with the horror theme (as it is Halloween after all) we saw Hidden in Plain Sight rejoin Netflix Australia.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed it on Netflix last time:

“A woman stages her own suicide but still lives in fear of her abusive ex-boyfriend tracking her down and stealing the son he never knew he had.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week (October 24th to October 30th)

13 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Alice Junior (2019)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

His House (2020) N

Holidate (2020) N

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

La Gran Ilusión (2016)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N

Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)

Rogue City (2020) N

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) N

The Day of the Lord (2020) N

7 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N

Kongsuni and Friends (2 Seasons)

Pororo Singalong (Season 1)

Seburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N

The Devil Punisher (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

2 New Documentaries on Netflix Australia This Week

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Most Popular Titles on Netflix Australia This Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Position Title Name Points Total 1 Rebecca 72 2 Lucy 56 3 Neighbors 45 4 Over the Moon 36 5 The Next Three Days 31 6 The Way Back 30 7 The Purge: Anarchy 22 8 Rumor Has It… 22 9 John Henry 20 10 The Trial of the Chicago 7 16

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Position Title Name Points Total 1 Emily in Paris 66 2 Unsolved Mysteries 59 3 The Haunting of Bly Manor 54 4 Barbaren 51 5 The Big Bang Theory 50 6 The Queen’s Gambit 38 7 New Girl 33 8 The Alienist 23 9 Star Trek: Discovery 17 10 Friends 13

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments down below.