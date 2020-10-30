What’s New on Netflix AU This Week & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

A very very quiet week for Netflix Australia new releases this week especially when compared to the 74 new titles that hit Netflix AU last week. Here’s a roundup of everything new on Netflix Australia for the week ending October 30th, 2020.
Looking for what’s coming up next? Netflix Australia’s November 2020 release schedule is looking strong once again with plenty of movies and new TV series on the way.
For now, let’s look at what’s new on Netflix for this week between October 24th and October 30th, 2020.
New Release Highlights
Blood of Zeus (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Action
Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis
The big new animated title of the week comes in the form of an ancient Greek anime series that sees some of your favorite mythological gods battle it out.
Here’s what you can expect from the series:
“A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”
His House (2020)
Director: Remi Weekes
Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba
His House is one of Netflix’s big Halloween releases. The thriller debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and swept critics away.
The movie tells the story of two refugees fleeing war from South Sudan and goes to live in the United Kingdom in a small town but the town seems to be against them on multiple fronts.
Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)
Director: Stacia Crawford
Cast: Victoria Barabas, Gino Anthony Pesi, Jake Allyn
Runtime: 87 mins
Sticking with the horror theme (as it is Halloween after all) we saw Hidden in Plain Sight rejoin Netflix Australia.
Here’s what you can expect if you missed it on Netflix last time:
“A woman stages her own suicide but still lives in fear of her abusive ex-boyfriend tracking her down and stealing the son he never knew he had.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week (October 24th to October 30th)
13 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week
- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)
- Alice Junior (2019)
- Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)
- His House (2020) N
- Holidate (2020) N
- In Line (2017)
- Kaali Khuhi (2020) N
- La Gran Ilusión (2016)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N
- Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
- Rogue City (2020) N
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) N
- The Day of the Lord (2020) N
7 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week
- Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N
- Kongsuni and Friends (2 Seasons)
- Pororo Singalong (Season 1)
- Seburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N
- The Devil Punisher (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
2 New Documentaries on Netflix Australia This Week
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N
Most Popular Titles on Netflix Australia This Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Australia This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Points Total
|1
|Rebecca
|72
|2
|Lucy
|56
|3
|Neighbors
|45
|4
|Over the Moon
|36
|5
|The Next Three Days
|31
|6
|The Way Back
|30
|7
|The Purge: Anarchy
|22
|8
|Rumor Has It…
|22
|9
|John Henry
|20
|10
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|16
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Points Total
|1
|Emily in Paris
|66
|2
|Unsolved Mysteries
|59
|3
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|54
|4
|Barbaren
|51
|5
|The Big Bang Theory
|50
|6
|The Queen’s Gambit
|38
|7
|New Girl
|33
|8
|The Alienist
|23
|9
|Star Trek: Discovery
|17
|10
|Friends
|13
What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments down below.