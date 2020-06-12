What’s New on Netflix Australia: June 13th, 2020

It’s another busy week on Netflix with 35 new additions to the Australian library. There’s lots to keep you entertained and sedated until our next round up additions next Saturday. So here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for June 13th.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Reality Z N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ravel Andrade, Carla Ribas, Ana Hartmann, Luellem de Castro, Emílio de Mello,

Netflix has made quite a name for itself in recent years with the growing horde of Original zombie TV series and movies it’s amassing. The latest series, Reality Z, is the Brazilan adaptation of the British horror series Dead Set, written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

The show’s five episodes reveal a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro, where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.

One Piece

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 130

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi,

The first two sagas of One Piece are available to stream on Netflix Australia for the very first time. Still, it’s over 700 episodes short of the total number, but certainly, plenty to keep you busy.

After the death of the great Pirate King, Gold D. Roger, a new age of piracy begins. Years later, rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets out on his own adventure to acquire a pirate crew, and find the fabled treasure known as One Piece becoming the new Pirate King.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Dee Bradley Baker, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart

Continuing on the story of the popular webcomic, Kipo returns for even more adventures in the apocalyptic wasteland.

Thirteen-year-old girl Kipo is searching for her father after being forced out of the safety of her underground city. Together with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave the group traverse the sprawling apocalyptic wasteland fighting grizzly sentient mutant animals as they search for Kipo’s father.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 13th, 2020

365 Days (2020)

Axone (2019)

Bawarchi (1972)

Before the Summer Crowds (2016)

Cats (2018)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Forensic (2020)

From A to B (2014)

Keep Watching (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Marshall (2017)

Mr. Romantic (2009)

Overnight Republic (2017)

Pixels (2015)

Project Papa (2018)

Replicas (2018)

The Light of My Eyes (2010)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Star (2017)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 13th, 2020

Curon (Season 1) N

Dating Around (2 Seasons) N

F is for Family (Season 4)

Frank Elstner (Season 1)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N

Lip Service (2 Seasons)

My Mister (Season 1)

One Piece (4 Seasons)

Reality Z (Season 1) N

Rostered On (2 Seasons)

Sons of the Caliphate (Season 1)

The Search (Limited Series)

The Woods (Season 1) N

Whispers (Season 1)

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 13th, 2020

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 13th, 2020

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!