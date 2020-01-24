What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: 24th January, 2020

A much quieter week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 23 new titles to stream. There’s plenty of new tv shows to binge that should hopefully keep you satisfied until the end of January! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for January 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 N

The last we saw of Sabrina was in April of 2019, a long time coming, there will be plenty of fans delighted to see the teenage witch return for more adventures.

Sabrina Spellman, a young witch that lives with her aunts Zelda and Hilda must decide on her sixteenth birthday whether or not she chooses the path of Night or Light.

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

With the US finale of the tenth season this weekend, finally Australian fans can watch the ninth season of Shameless.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 2 N

A shorter wait than expected, the second season of Saint Seiya is now available to stream on Netflix Australia!

The young orphan Seiya, as he is forced to go to a sanctuary in Greece to obtain the Bronze Cloth of the Pegasus constellation. The cloth is, in fact, a protective armor worn by the Greek goddess Athena and her 88 warriors known as Saints. Seiya soon becomes the Pegasus Saint and goes on a quest to search for his missing sister.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

A Sun (2019) N

Die Ontwaking (2015)

KD (A) Karuppudurai (2019)

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

WHAT DID JACK DO? (2020) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 2 N

Airplane Mode (2020) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 N

Family Reunion: Part 2 N

October Faction: Season 1 N

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

The Ghost Bride: Volume 1 N

The Ranch: Part 8 N

Word Party (2020): Season 4 N

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

3 New Docuseries and Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

The Queen (1968)

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak: Season 1 N

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix This Week:

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Alex Fernandez: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) N

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020) N

