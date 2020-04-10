What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 10th, 2020

There’s 42 new excellent titles to be watched on Netflix Australia this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for April 10th, 2020.

First of all, here’s the past week’s top highlights:

BlackKkKlansman (2018)

Directed by Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and deservedly so! Adam Driver and John David Washington gave stellar performances, in one of the best films of 2018.

As the first African-American detective of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ron Stallworth is determined to make a name for himself. Setting his sights on the Ku Klux Klan, Stalworth bravely plans to infiltrate and expose its members. Teaming up with his more experienced colleague, Flip Zimmerman, together the pair begin the undercover investigation of a lifetime.

The Big Show Show (Season 1) N

The Big Show Show is the first co-production between Netflix and the WWE, and the first lead role Paul ‘The Big Show’ Wight. A charming and fun sitcom for all the family to watch.

Stepping back from squared circle and into the household, The Big Show Show is now a full-time father. But raising children comes with its own challenges, especially with three daughters.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

An era-defining film of the 80s, the John Hughes classic is a must watch!

Overseen by their authoritarian assistant principal, five teenagers spend an entire Saturday in detention. As each of the students begin to open up about how they ended up in detention, they start to see each other in a new light.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

33 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie: Reunion (2012)

American Pie: The Wedding (2003)

An Interview with God (2018)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Born Beautiful (2019)

Death Race (2008)

First Reformed (2017)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hannibal (2001)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Los Herederos (2015)

Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020) N

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mine 9 (2019)

Red Dragon (2002)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Healer (2017)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Main Event (2020) N

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Tigertail (2020) N

Welcome Home (2018)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Brews Brothers: Season 1 N

Earth to Luna!: Season 1

Hi Score Girl: 2 Seasons N

The Big Show Show: Season 1 N

The Trial: Season 1 N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

LA Originals (2020) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) N

The Circle France: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood (2017)

