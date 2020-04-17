What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2020

There are 54 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia, including the addition of a couple of extremely popular films from some of the biggest movie franchises to date. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for April 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Fast and the Furious (Six Films)

The first six films of the immensely popular high octane, action-packed Fast & Furious franchise is now available to stream on Netflix Australia.

Los Angeles police officer Brian O’Conner goes undercover to infiltrate a street-racing group suspected of hijacking big-rigs. O’Conner must decide where his loyalties lay when he falls in love with the sister of Dominic Toretto, the leader of the group.

Despicable Me (2010)

The smash-hit animated film that sparked the Minion craze, Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now available to stream on Netflix Australia.

To help carry out the greatest heist in all of history, the dastardly evil genius Groot adopts three young orphans. His life and evil plans are thrown into chaos when their love for him as a father begins to change his evil nature.

The Innocence Files: Limited Series N

Eight wrongfully convicted innocents spent some of their lives in jail for crimes they never committed. With the help of the Innocence Project, these wrongful convictions brought to the eyes of the public, and the powers that be that helped overturn the injustice that was carried out.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

37 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Champion Heart (2018)

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

Code 8 (2019)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me (2013)

Earth and Blood (2020) N

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For the Broken Hearted (2018)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Leapfrog: Letter Factory (2003)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2011)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

Meridian (2016)

Mischief (2019)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Nocturne (2018)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rising High (2020) N

Sergio (2020) N

Stunt School (2019)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Hangover: Part 2 (2011)

The Legacy of the Bones (2019) N

The Leisure Seeker (2017)

The Public (2018)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

#blackAF: Season 1 N

El Dragon: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 N

Fauda: Season 3 N

Hasmukh: Season 1 N

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

Still Game: Season 8

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 N

Tjovito: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Season 1 N

Wild Kratts: 2 Seasons

Winx Club: 2 Seasons

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (2018)

The Innocence Files: Limited Series N

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness: Limited Series N

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 N

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N

