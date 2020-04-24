What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 24th, 2020

It’s been a great week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 29 new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for April 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Furious 7 (2015)

The unstoppable Furious franchise dominated the box office in the Spring of 2015, making over $1.5 billion, and in doing so becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of all time.

After securing amnesty for their past crimes, Dominic Toretto and his family have returned to the states to live out their lives in peace. The family is soon put in danger once again when a rogue special forces agent, Deckard Shaw is seeking to avenge his comatose brother, Own Shaw.

Absurd Planet: Season 1 N

Life is beautiful in the most obscure and wonderful ways, but what would the animals of the world talk about if they could? Narrated by the mother nature herself, the incredible and hilarious animals of all shapes and sizes show off their comedic side.

The Last Dance: Season 1 N

ESPN’s docuseries on the Chicago Bulls dynasty has arrived a couple of months ahead of schedule, with 2 episodes arriving every Monday on Netflix Australia for the next several weeks.

With new never before seen footage, and exclusive interviews from the Chicago Bulls players, including Jordan himself, The Last Dance chronicles the last and sixth NBA Finals win of the Jordan-Bulls championship run.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Extraction (2020) N

Furious 7 (2015)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (2019)

Molly’s Game (2017)

My Stupid Boss (2016)

My Stupid Boss 2 (2019)

The Set Up (2019)

The Silence of the March (2019) N

The Willoughbys (2020) N

This Earth of Mankind (2019)

Time to Hunt (2020) N

Varane Avashyamund (2020)

World Famous Lover (2020)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Absurd Planet: Season 1 N

After Life: Season 2 N

Circus of Books (2020) N

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 1 N

Hello Ninja: Season 2 N

Love 101: Season 1 N

Middleditch & Schwartz: Season 1 N

The House of Flowers: Season 3 N

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1 N

The Midnight Gospel: Season 1 N

The Plagues of Breslau (2018) N

Win the Wilderness: Season 1 N

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (2020) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

The Last Dance: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Cooked with Cannabis: Season 1 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!