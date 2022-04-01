What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

A new month on Netflix brings a whole heap of new movies and TV shows to the Australian library, 70 in fact! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for April 2nd, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016)

Director: David Yates

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Sam Redford

In the wake of the end of the Harry Potter movies, fans were still desperate for more content from the Wizarding World. Naturally, Warner and JK Rowling were more than happy to oblige, and in 2016 the adaptation of Rowling’s obscure magical textbook hit cinemas around the world.

While on a mission in New York City, the British wizard, and Magizoologist, Newt Scamander loses his magical suitcase, containing a whole menagerie of magical creatures, which escape. Enlisting the help of the muggle, Jacob, together, they attempt to recapture the magical beasts before they wreak havoc on the streets of New York.

Jersey Boys (2014)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen, Michael Lomenda, Vincent Piazza, Steve Schirripa

One of the most surprising moves of Clint Eastwood’s illustrious career was taking on the fantastic musical and biopic of the lives and careers of the Four Seasons.

From the wrong side of the tracks, to becoming one of the biggest musical stars of the 60s, the rise of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons was wrought with drama.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina

Sony’s soft reboot of the Jumanji franchise has been incredibly successful, capitalizing on the success of the first film, Jumanji: The Next Level made over $800 million at the box office, resulting in over $1.7 billion between just two movies.

Three years on after Spencer, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany beat the game Jumanji, the group promised to reunite. After Spencer fails to show up, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany go in search of their friend, only to discover Spencer has been sucked back into the world of Jumanji. Determined to bring him back to the real world, the trio goes back into the dangerous world, only to discover Spencer’s grandfather Eddie, and his friend Milo have also been dragged along. What they discover is an even more dangerous world, and survival is harder than ever.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

56 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

All Hail (2022) N

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N

As the Light Goes Out (2014)

Battle: Freestyle (2022) N

Blended (2014)

Bloodshot (2020)

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) N

Captain Nova (2021) N

Colors of Love (2021)

Connected (2008)

Enough (2002)

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016)

Father Figures (2017)

Fired Up (2009)

Forever Out of My League (2022) N

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Gully (2019)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Helios (2015)

Hey Sinamika (2022)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Knockaround Guys (2002)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Little Man (2006)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

National Security (2003)

New Police Story (2004)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Shinjuku Incident (2009)

Soulmate (2020)

Sudha Murthy – Stories of Wit and Magic (Season 1)

Superstore (Season 6)

Swearnet Live (2014) N

Swearnet: The Movie (2014)

Tammy (2014)

The Bubble (2022) N

The Client List (2010)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Great Magician (2011)

The Lady in the Van (2015)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Myth (2005)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Space Between (2021)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning (2012)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising (2014)

Twins Mission (2007)

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)

Casual (Season 4)

CoComelon (Season 5)

Super PupZ (Season 1) N

The Last Bus (Season 1) N

The White Queen (Season 1)

Upin&Ipin (Season 10)

Wild Abandon (Limited Series) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022) N

Where’s my Roy Cohn? (2019)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N

Old Enough! (Season 1)

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2022

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comment below!