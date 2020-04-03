What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 3rd, 2020

It’s a fruitful start to the month on Netflix Australia as we welcome a massive 109 new titles to the library. With over 80 films to be watched, you’ll be spoilt for choice this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for April 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

1998 was an incredibly strong year for films, but the one to stand out amongst the crowd was Steven Speilberg’s Saving Private Ryan. The war-drama cleaned up at the box office and at the Oscars, earning $482.3 million worldwide, and winning five out of eleven academy awards it was nominated for.

After successfully capturing Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy, Captain John H. Miller of the 2nd Ranger Battalion and seven of his men are enlisted to help find Private James Ryan and bring him home after three of his brothers were killed in action.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

One of the best of Dreamworks, Kung Fu Panda is Jack Black at his best, playing the loveable kung-fu obsessed panda Po. One for the family, you can also enjoy Kung Fu Panda 2 which also arrived on Netflix Australia this week.

When an obese Panda named Po is selected to become the Dragon Warrior, he begins his training with the famous kung-fu team the Furious Five and Master Shifu. After his escape from prison, the savage warrior Tai Lung seeks out the Dragon Warrior to fight in a climactic showdown.

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 3

At over 1000 episodes strong, Pokemon continues to be one of the most polarising franchises on the planet.

Ash and Pikachu continue their adventure as they head to the Alola region to catch more Pokemon and fight strong Pokemon trainers.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

83 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

A truthful Mother (2019)

Agneepath (1990)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Annie (1982)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Bee Movie (2007)

Bridge to Terebithia (2007)

Brothers (2015)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Cofee & Kareem (2020) N

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dostana (2008)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Flight (2012)

Flushed Away (2006)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Friendship (1980)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Gumrah (1993)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khusji Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kuch Kuch Hoto Hai (1998)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lion (2016)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madeline (1998)

Magnificent (2015)

Megamind (2010)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Money Monster (2016)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

Next Friday (2000)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Paharganj (2019)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo (2008)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

SETHUM AAYIRAM PON (2020)

Shark Tale (2004)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Sol Levante (2020) N

Superman Returns (2006)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Seventh Sign (1988)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Tourist (2010)

The Wind Rises (2013)

Ungli (2014)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

18 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Akbar Birbal: 1 Season

Bal Ganesh: Season 1

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: 1 Season

Community: 6 Seasons

Kim’s Convience: 4 Seasons

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: 5 Seasons

Money Heist: Season 4 N

Pajanimals: Season 1

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: 3 Seasons

Saint Seiya: 6 Seasons

Sid the Science Kid: 1 Season

Space Racers: 1 Season

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 1 N

Starbeam: Season 1 N

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show: Season 1 N

The Windsors: Season 3

Tree House Tales: 1 Season

Well-Intended Love: Season 2 N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) N

Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story (2019)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Limited Series N

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: 2 Seasons N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Nailed It!: Season 4 N

2 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2020)

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!