What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: April 9th, 2022

There are 36 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Australia this past week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for April 9th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Shrek 2 (2004)

Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime:

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews, Antonio Banderas

The story that flipped fairytales on its head, Shrek, continued with an even better sequel, introducing even more incredibly funny and lovable characters to the franchise.

After getting married, Shrek and Princess Fiona are invited to the kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents, the King and Queen, rule. But upon arriving, both are shocked to see Fiona is an Ogre, as she was originally promised to Prince Charming, the son of the scheming Fairy Godmother.

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 147 Minutes

Cast: O’Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr, Aldis Hodge

Without a doubt, Straight Outta Compton is one of the most enjoyable biopics around and is a must-watch for any fan of rap music.

Emerging from the streets of Compton, Los Angeles, rap group NWA revolutionized hip hop forever with their controversial music about life and growing up in the hood.

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 26 Minutes

Cast: Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Jillian Bell

Guy and Sam return for even more adventures in season 2!

Guy-Am-I, an inventor, and his friend Sam-I-Am go on a cross-country trip that would test the limits of their friendship. As they learn to try new things, they find out what adventure brings.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

24 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week: Apil 9th, 2022

Apple of my Eyes (2021)

Blackhat (2015)

Cobalt Blue (2022) N

Dancing on Glass (2022) N

Dasvi (2022)

Etherkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Force 2 (2016)

Furioza (2022) N

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Little Women (2019)

Metal Lords (2022) N

Michela Giiraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N

Monster High: Boo York, Booo York (2015)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

The Green Mile (1999)

The In Between (2022) N

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 9th, 2022

Black Dog (Season 1)

Dirty Lines (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 5) N

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) N

Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1) N

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) N

Tomorrow (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 9th, 2022

Return to Space (2022) N

Ronaldo (2015)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 9th, 2022

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This week: April 9th, 2022

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!