What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: August 1st, 2020

It’s another great week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 46 excellent movies and TV series to the library. We’ve also been keeping track of all of the most popular titles on Netflix Australia this week, and we’ll continue to report those figures on a weekly basis. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for August 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Forrest Gump (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Michael Connor Humphreys

One of the greatest films of the 90s, Tom Hanks was awarded his second Best Actor award in as many years. Directed by the legendary Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is a modern triumph.

Forrest Gump is not a smart man but he has a heart of gold. While waiting for his bus he recounts his life to one of many strangers that pass him by. From his time as a child with a brace to correct his curved spine, a college football star, and time served in Vietnam, Forrest Gump has lived through it all. But the one thing that weighs on his mind most is his love and childhood friend, the troubled Jenny.

Space Jam (1996)

Director: Joe Pytka

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Manner Washington, Eric Gordon

Can you even call yourself a 90s kid if you haven’t already watched Space Jam dozens of times?

Bugs Bunny and his fellow Looney Tunes are in deep trouble when they face a team of NBA talent enhanced Aliens in an epic basketball game. To help them overcome the odds, Bugs recruits the greatest basketball player of his generation, Michael Jordan. If the Toon Squad wins, they keep their freedom, lose and they will be enslaved to work at an intergalactic theme park forever.

Shutter Island (2010)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams, Ben Kingsley

Easily one of the most underrated movies of all time, Shutter Island is one of many excellent movies in Martin Scorsese’s filmography.

Teddy Daniels, a US Marshal, and his new partner Chuck Aule are sent to a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean to investigate the disappearance of a patient at a psychiatric prison. Upon arriving, the pair realize not everything is at it seems, and the investigation will lead them down a road there’s no coming back from.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

33 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 1st, 2020

Assassination Nation (2018)

Bad Moms (2016)

Burlesque (2010)

Door Ke Darshan (2020)

Double World (2020)

Dr. Romantic (Season 1)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Imagine That (2009)

It Takes Two (1995)

It’s Her Day (2016)

Just One of the Guys (1985)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2020) N

Little Fockers (2010)

No Strings Attached (2011)

North Country (2005)

Now and Then (1995)

Project Marathwada (2016)

Project X (2012)

Rango (2011)

Redemption (2019)

Seriously Single (2020) N

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

Shutter Island (2010)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Space Jam (1996)

Sugar High (2020) N

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Corrupted (2019)

The Hater (2020) N

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Woman (2008)

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020)

X: Past is Present (2015)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 1st, 2020

Get Even (Season 1) N

Good Girls (Season 3) N

Knightfall (Season 2)

Super Monsters: The New Class (Season 1) N

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N

Tomorrow When the War Began (Season 1)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Chapter 1) N

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 1st, 2020

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N

Last Chance U (Part 5) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 1st, 2020

Jeopardy! (Collection 6)

Sugar Rush (Season 3) N

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Taken from the last 7 days, the most popular TV series on Netflix Australia is Cursed! As for movies, it is Winter in the Southern Hemisphere so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see The Grinch in the number one spot.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: July 31st, 2020 1️⃣ Cursed

2️⃣ Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

3️⃣ Suits

4️⃣ Indian Matchmaking

5️⃣ Good Girls

6️⃣ Love on the Spectrum

7️⃣ Warrior Nun

8️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries

9️⃣ The Business of Drugs

🔟 Kingdom — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 31, 2020

