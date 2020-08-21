What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: August 22nd, 2020

There’s another great selection of 34 new movies and TV series to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week for August 22nd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

V for Vendetta

Director: James McTeigue

Runtime: 132 Minutes | Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves, John Hurt, Stephen. Fry

Alan Moore’s famous British dystopian tale was adapted by the Wachowski’s in the most memorable films of the mid-2000s. The film was also the inspiration behind the hacker group Anonymous, with the Guy Fawkes mak becoming a famous symbol for those against the establishment.

Great Britain, 2027, and the tyrannical political party Norsefire rule the country with an iron fist. On one fateful night, Evey Hammond is saved by the masked vigilante known as V. Giving her a front-row seat to the destruction of the Old Bailey, a chain of events are set in motion that will change the future of the nation forever.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Runtime: 116 Minutes | Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca

The classic 60s spy drama came back in dramatic fashion thanks to the efforts of Guy Ritchie and co. If you’re looking for some fun in your Spy espionage then look no further, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is the one. for you.

Cold War enemies the CIA and KGB are forced to team up together when a mysterious criminal organization is trying to obtain nuclear weapons.

How to Get Away with Murder

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 90

Runtime: 43 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry

The climatic end to one of ABC’s best dramas is finally available to binge on Netflix Australia.

Ambitious law students attend the classes of Annalise Keating, a brilliant criminal defense professor. Their lives spiral out of control when they are embroiled into a twisted murder case.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!