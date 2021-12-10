What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2021

It’s been a reasonably quiet week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 33 new movies and TV shows to the library. However, there’s still more than enough to enjoy with the family or a binge by yourself as we continue the countdown to Christmas. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for December 11th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Back to the Outback (2021) N

Director: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Jacki Weaver, Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher, Rachel House, Eric Bana

The plot of Back to the Outback is eerily similar to that of Dreamworks Madagascar, however, with a down under twist. We expect Back to the Outback to be extremely popular with families all over the world this weekend.

Tired of being gawked at by humans in their reptile house home, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plots their escape from the zoo and a daring return to the Outback.

Mary (2019)

Director: Michael Goi

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Stefanie Scott, Chloe Perrin

We’ve had haunted houses, mansions, cars, cruise ships, and cemeteries, and with Michael Goi’s Mary, we now have a haunted sailing boat.

David, a helmsman of a tourist ferry, impulsively buys an abandoned sailing boat in order to help strengthen the bond with his family. Together, the family and some friends set sail for Bermuda, but while on the open sea strange events occur, and a sinister force is also on board.

1917 (2019)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Drama, War | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Pip Carter

Thanks to the marvel of modern movie making Sam Mendes crafted a truly incredible piece of cinema. One of the best war movies of the 21st century, the tale is loosely based on Mendes’ own grandfather who served in the Great War.

Two Lance Corporals of the British Army are given a seemingly impossible task which requires them to cross deep into enemy territory, in order to deliver a message that could save the lives of over 1600 men.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2021

1917 (2019)

200 Meters (2020)

Amsterdam to Anatolia (2019)

Anonymously Yours (2021) N

Aranyak (Season 1) N

Arisaka (2020)

Asakusa Kid (2021) N

Back to the Outback (2021) N

Clash (2016)

David and the Elves (2021) N

Dear Son (2018)

Facing Mecca (2018)

Falafel (2006)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf (2019)

Mary (2019)

Still Out of My League (2021) N

The Photograph (2020)

The Unforgiveable (2021) N

Two (2021) N

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2021

Centaurworld (Season 2) N

Go Dog Go (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1) N

Titans (Season 3) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2021

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series) N

Voir (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2o21

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2)

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N

Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 11th, 2021

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N

Nicole Byer: BBW (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!