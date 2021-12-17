What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

With just under a week until Christmas, you can enjoy one of the many 40 new titles added to the Netflix Australia library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for December 18th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Men in Black: International (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall

Taking the franchise in a new direction, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones didn’t return to reprise their roles, and instead Thor: Ragnarok comedy duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were once again paired together to see if lightning strikes twice.

The Men in Black have faced threats from all over the galaxy, but they must tackle one of their biggest threats to date; a mole within the organization.

The Accountant (2016)

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Tambor

2016 was an action-heavy year for Ben Affleck thanks to his leading roles in The Accountant and for his portrayal of the Snyderverse’s Batman.

Math savant Christian Wolff works as an accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations but hides behind the facade of a small-town CPA. When Christian takes on a legitimate client from a state-of-the-art robotics company, a discrepancy in the books sees millions lost, and a rising body count.

A California Christmas City Lights (2021) N

Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar, David Del Rio, Natalia Mann

A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph now run their own dairy farm and winery, but their romantic life is called into question when Joseph is called back to the city to oblige business and family.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

100 Bloody Acres (2012)

A California Christmas City Lights (2021) N

A Funny Kind of Love (2014)

A Naija Christmas (2021) N

Adore (2013)

Drift (2013)

Ezra (2007)

Free Willy (1993)

Hizia (2021)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Kadaseela Biriyani (2020)

Kurup (2021)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

The Accountant (2016)

The Boys Are Back (2009)

The Devil’s Advocarte (1997)

The Guardian (2021)

The Hand of God (2021) N

The Waiting City (2009)

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

Wide Open Sky (2015)

Wish You Were Here (2012)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N

Bonus Family (Season 4) N

Decoupled (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6) N

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N

The Witcher (Season 2) N

4 Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

137 Shots (2021) N

Making The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) N

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N

The Hand of God: Through Eyes of Sorrentino (2021) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

Selling Tampa (Season 1) N

The Future Diary (Season 1) N

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2021

Russel Howard: Lubricant (Limited Series) N

