What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

Like many countries around the world, it’s a busy start to a new month for the Netflix libraries. For Australia, there are 59 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed from the past week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for December 4th, 2021.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s top highlights:

Money Heist (Part 5B) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 41

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán

The end is nigh! After five heart-racing seasons of Netflix’s most successful Spanish Original series, we must finally say goodbye to the professor and the crew in this epic finale.

With the gold ready to be moved from the Bank of Spain, the wheels are in motion for the Professor and the heist crew to pull off the biggest job in history, but a figure from the past threatens to throw the plan into complete chaos.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes:36

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

Camp Cretaceous has been one incredibly fun addition to the universe of Jurassic World. Bridging the gaps between the cinematic releases, and offering us a new insight into the franchise we can’t wait to see what season 4 has in store for us.

After successfully sailing away from Isla Nublar, the campers of camp cretaceous wash up on a mysterious new island, only to discover even more secrets and threats.

Batman (1989)

Director: Tim Burton

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle

We’ve had some truly iconic Batmans over the years, but arguably none so have been more iconic under the cowl than Michael Keaton. Over thirty years on, and Tim Burton’s Batman is still one of the best and iconic superhero movies of all time.

After his parents are ruthlessly murdered by a mysterious assailant, Bruce Wayne vows to take down crime in Gotham City. As an adult, Bruce takes on the mantle of Batman and begins his crusade against the crime lords of Gotham, but he faces his biggest challenge yet when the crown prince of crime, the Joker appears.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

42 (2013)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

A Complicated Story (2013)

Bad Boys (1995)

Batman (1989)

Body Cam (2020)

Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

Brightburn (2019)

Brother in Love (2019)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Chappie (2015)

Charlie’s Country (2013)

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Deliha 2 (2018)

District 9 (2009)

Green Snake (2021) N

Hereditary (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Locked on You (2018)

Love, Surreal and Odd (2017)

Mixtape (2021) N

More the Merrier (2021) N

Mr. Church (2016)

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

SDU: Sex Duties Unit (2013)

Single All The Way (2021) N

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Switch (2013)

The Cleanse (2018)

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

The Summit of the Gods (2021) N

The Whole Truth (2021) N

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2017)

World War Z (2013)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

#ABTalks (Season 1)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Season 4)

Dive Club (Season 1)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) N

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N

Kayko and Kokosh (2 Seasons)

Lost in Space (Season 3) N

Money Heist (Part 5B) N

Rain or Shine (Season 1)

The Coyotes (Limited Series) N

Zig & Sharko (Season 2)

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) N

Boundless (2013)

Lead Me Home (2021) N

Love and Fury (2021)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 2)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

Below Deck (Season 2)

Coming Out Colton (Season 1) N

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 1)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2021

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021) N

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

