What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 14th, 2020

A quieter week compared to last, that hasn’t stopped some quality new titles making its way to Netflix Australia this week. You’ll have plenty to keep you busy throughout the week with some great returning Originals, and all that’s new on Netflix Australia this week for February 14th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Happy Gilmore (1996)

With the recent announcement that Adam Sandler has committed more of his creative future to Netflix it should come at no surprise to see some of his classic work make its way to Netflix. One of his most famous movies of the mid-90s is the hilarious Happy Gilmore.

In an attempt to save his grandma’s house, hockey player Happy Gilmore joins the P.G.A tour to win the cash prize. With his trusted hockey club in hand, Happy is going to need more than a strong drive if he has a hope in hell of beating the tournament’s best players.

Van Helsing: Season 4 N

Guilty tv at its finest is what perfectly describes Van Helsing. Cheesy acting and storylines with a dash of blood and horror make a perfectly entertaining series. If you haven’t already watched Van Helsing, you now have 4 seasons worth to binge.

After an apocalyptic event that shrouds the world from the sun, Vampires rise from the shadows and conquer the world. With humanity on the brink of extinction, it’s up to Vanessa Helsing, descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, as the only cure for vampirism, to save the world.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

In an era where Jim Carrey was more known for his comedic chops, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was a very left-field role for the comedian. Despite the change of genre, Carrey excelled and is arguably one of his greatest roles, not to mention Kate Winslet, who was also outstanding, earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Clementine.

Joel and Clementine, two star crossed lovers begin a new relationship together after meeting on a train journey, unaware of the fact that they’ve been in a relationship before, previously going under the painstaking process of having their memories of each other erased.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

Cuddle Weather (2019)

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) N

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fanatyk (2017)

French Toast (2015)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

Liefling (2010)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love for Sale 2 (2019)

Notting Hill (1999)

Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019)

Polaroid (2019)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Coldest Game (2019) N

The Eagle (2011)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

Thottappan (2019)

Tower Heist (2011)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Cable Girls: Season 5 N

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) N

Castle and Castle: Season 1

El final del paraiso: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

Sleepless Society: Insomnia: Season 1

Taj Mahal 1989: Season 1 N

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020)

Van Helsing: Season 4 N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Instant Hotel: 2 Seasons

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

ROAD TO ROMA (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!