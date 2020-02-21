What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 21st, 2020

Quantity isn’t one to brag about this week on Netflix Australia with 19 new titles, but there is still plenty of quality to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for February 21st, 2020!

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Gentefied: Season 1 N

Based on a digital short that debuted a few years ago, the America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) produced comedy series, could be one of Netflix’s best to date.

Three cousins band together to keep their Grandfather’s popular Boyle Heights taco shop in business as the neighborhood becomes more gentrified. Throughout the show’s first season the cousins confront their differences in their connections to their community, their heritage, and their commitment to the family business, all while navigating larger themes of gentrification and the marginalization of Latinx’s in America.

Godzilla (2014)

Choosing to go back to the classic design of the much-beloved Japanese kaiju, Godzilla (2014) made for a much better movie than it’s 90s counterpart.

In the year 1999, a mysterious accident at a Japanese nuclear plant results in the death of Joe Brody’s wife, Sandra. Years later, Joe is obsessed with discovering the cause of the accident, and with the help of his son Ford, they discover a Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism (MUTO) had attacked the facility, eating its radiation. When the creature awakens, so does the ancient giant lizard Godzilla, who may be humanities only hope in taking down the MUTO.

Beetlejuice (1988)

One of Tim Burton’s most beloved classics, Beetlejuice is an era-defining film of the late 80s. Starring Michael Keaton pre-Batman and a teenage Winona Ryder, if you haven’t already given Beetlejuice a watch then it’s a must-watch for you this weekend.

Recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam are horrified to learn that the Deetz family have moved into their home. Told by the otherworldly authorities that they must remain the house for 125 years or scare the Deetz family away. When all of their attempts to scare the Deetz family fail, Barbara and Adam enlist the help of Beetlegeuse, a bio-exorcist with a crude and morbid demeanor.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Pretville (2012)

The Body (2019)

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) N

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Untamed Romania (2018)

Yeh Ballet (2020) N

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Glitch Techs: Season 1 N

On the Real: Season 1

Puerta 7: Season 1 N

Pup Academy: Season 1 N

Spectros: Season 1 N

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Part 1 N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Passion. Panache. Pep: Season 1

The Chef Show: Volume 3 N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Babies: Part 1 N

