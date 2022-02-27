What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2022

It’s a very quiet end to the week on Netflix Australia with the addition of only 20 new movies and TV shows to the library. Thankfully with a new month beginning next week, there are lots that subscribers can look forward to then. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for February 27th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jung Eun, Park Jong Hwan

Kim Hye Soo took a four-year break from acting in dramas before returning to act in Hyena. It’s been over two years since Hyena first dropped on Netflix, so Juvenile Justice is another welcome return for the A-List actress.

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Bubba Wallace, currently the only Black driver of the motorsport NASCAR, uses his voice and talent to raise awareness for other aspiring black drivers and to change the sport.

Cat Burglar (2022) N

Genre: Interactive

Cast: Alan Lee, James Adomian, Trevor Devall

In this edgy, over-the-top, interactive trivia toon, answer correctly to help Rowdy the Cat evade Peanut the Security Pup to steal some prized paintings.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2022

A Madea Homecoming (2022) N

Blippi The Musical (2021)

Criminal (2016)

Don’t Kill Me (2022)

Restless (2022) N

Social Man (2021)

The Diesel (2018)

UFO (2022) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2022

Back to 15 (Season 1) N

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) N

Merli. Sapere Aude (Season 1) N

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chasmah (Season 1)

The Fame Game (Season 1) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2022

11M: Terror in Madrid (2022) N

Art&Tech (Season 2)

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2022

Cat Burglar (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!