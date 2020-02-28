What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 28th, 2020

March is almost upon us and as we say goodbye to another February, there are 32 new titles to be enjoyed from the last week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for February 28th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

It’s been a long two-year wait, but Altered Carbon finally returns for its second season on Netflix! Anthony Mackie joined the cast for season 2, replacing Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs. We can expect some huge and exciting developments in the second season, so it definitely shouldn’t be missed!

In the not too distant future humanity is overcome death by transferring one’s consciousness into a new body. Known as “sleeves” these bodies are taken from convicts and other deviants. Awakening from a 100-year sleep, Takeshi Kovacs is recruited by the richest man on earth to solve his own murder.

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

The sequel to 2014s Godzilla, the king of the monsters returned to take on some of his classic and greatest foes. Stranger Things fan favorite, Millie Bobby-Brown, stars in her first major movie role. Fans can look forward to the next film Godzilla vs. Kong, which is scheduled for release later this year.

After Godzilla’s awakening, the ‘Titans’ of Earth have also begun to rise. When a team of eco-terrorists frees the titan Ghidorah, the giant alien creature uses its power to awaken the remaining Titans across the world. With Ghidorah claiming the thrones as King of the monsters for himself, his influence on the Titans threatens to destroy the world. In an epic showdown with Ghidora, humanity’s fate now rests in the hands of Godzilla.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

In his hardest-hitting film yet, Keanu Reeves takes the character of John Wick to the extreme in his third outing.

After killing a member of the high table, John Wick is stripped of the organizations’ services, and a bounty is placed on his head. Injured, tired and bleeding, John has a $14 million bounty on his head that many of his fellow assassins are more than happy to try and cash in.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

17 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week:

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Couple of Days (2016)

Every Time I Die (2019)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Girl on the Third Floor (2019)

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) N

Six Windows in the Desert: Season 1

Skyscraper (2018)

Taxi Driver (2015)

The Arbitration (2016)

The Endless Trench (2019) N

The First Purge (2018)

The Visit (2015)

When Love Happens (2014)

11 New TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

Always a Witch: Season 2 N

Followers: Season 1 N

Hi Bye, Mama!: Season 1 N

Hyena: Season 1 N

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 N

Julius Jr.: 2 Seasons

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

Toy Boy: Season 1 N

Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1

Unstoppable: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials on Netflix Australia This Week:

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (2019) N

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020) N

1 New Docuseries on Netflix Australia This Week:

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: Limited Series N

1 New Reality Series on Netflix Australia This Week:

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!