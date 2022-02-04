What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 5th, 2022

Netflix Australia subscribers have 48 new movies and TV shows to enjoy this week. With the return of some excellent shows like Raising Dion and licensed movies such as Wonder Woman, there’s plenty to binge on this weekend.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Wonder Woman (2017)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 141 Minutes

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston

Prior to the release of Wonder Woman, the DCEU was in dire straights. Far too serious and gloomy, Wonder Woman was the much-needed injection needed, which ultimately changed the future of how DC movies have been made since.

With the world at war, warrior princess Diana leaves her sheltered island paradise behind in the hope of helping to end the war.

Top Gun (1986)

Director: Tony Scott

Genre: Action, Romance | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt

Tom Cruise has had more than his fair share of iconic roles over the span of his forty-year career, with plenty coming from the 1980s. In particular, his most iconic role of the decade is arguably that of Maverick, the same role he will be surprising in the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

Maverick, a cocky jet fighter pilot in the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school is competing to become number one in the class, and learns some unorthodox moves from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

Geostorm (2017)

Director: Dean Devlin

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra, Maria Lara

In the not-so-distant future, humanity has conquered mother nature by the use of global climate control, allowing us to control all weather on Earth. When the satellites malfunction and the system begin to attack planet earth, it’s a race against time to save the world before it’s wiped out by a Geostorm.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 5th, 2022

After the Sunset (2004)

All’s Well, End’s Well (2009)

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Cousins (2021)

Geostorm (2017)

Guest House (2020)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jindabyne (2006)

June Again (2021)

Locked Down (2021)

Loopa Loopeta (2022) N

Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Minamata (2020)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N

Red Dog: True Blue (2016)

S Storm (2016)

Takers (2010)

Tammy’s Always Dying (2019)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Falls (2021) N

The Italian Job (2003)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Through My Window (2022) N

Time (2021)

Top Gun (1986)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

What If It Works? (2017)

Wonder Woman (2017)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 5th, 2022

Dark Desire (Season 2) N

Finding Ola (Season 1) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Murderville (Season 1) N

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Netflix Australia This Week: February 5th, 2022

Django & Django (2021)

Expedition Happiness (2017)

The Tinder Swindler (2022) N

MeatEater (Season 6) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!