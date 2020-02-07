What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: February 7th, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 66 new titles added to the library. There are some excellent titles to choose from, in particular, some classic Studio Ghibli films and a bunch of new Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for February 7th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

It took just over 20 years but one of the largest Japanese franchises ever created, Pokemon, finally received its live-action adaptation! Following the story of the beloved Detective Pikachu video-game series from Nintendo, the loveable cuddly pocket monster Pikachu is voiced by Ryan Reynolds.

Ryme City is a bustling metropolis where both humans and Pokémon live side by side. Within the city lives a former Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman, who after coming into contact with his Dad’s Pikachu go investigating into his Harry Goodman’s disappearance. With the help of “Detective” Pikachu and reporter Lucy Stevens with her trusty Psyduck, they search for Harry, but as the investigation goes down the Diglett hole, they soon uncover a plot that gravely endangers the Pokémon world.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of the most famous and arguably influential anime of all time, My Neighbor Totoro is a true classic. For anime fans old and new, My Neighbor Totoro is the perfect film to watch on your own, with your family or a fellow anime fan this weekend.

10-year-old Satsuki and her 4-year-old sister move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their hospitalized mother. While playing in the local forest, the young siblings soon discover the woods are inhabited by magical creatures.

Horse Girl (2020) N

GLOW star Alison Brie stars and wrote the screenplay for the psychological drama Horse Girl. One of the more thought-provoking Originals we’ve seen in a while, we expect there to be many varying opinions on this one.

Socially awkward but has an ornate love for arts and crafts, horses and supernatural crime, Sarah is beginning to lose her grip on reality as her increasingly lucid dreams and reality start to mold into one.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week:

42 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

3 From Hell (2019)

Azali (2018)

Baby Driver (2017)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Getaway (2013)

Grandma’s Wedding (2020) N

Hakkunde (2017)

Horse Girl (2020) N

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Human Traces (2017)

Jada (2019)

Kajaki: The True Story (2014)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Love Jacked (2018)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nerve (2016)

Nina (2016)

Norm of the North (2016)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Patriots Day (2016)

Philomena (2013)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Room (2015)

She Did That (2019)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Sully (2016)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Thambi (2019)

The Duchess (2008)

The Godfather (1972)

The Sapphires (2012)

Together for Eternity (1999)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

Come and Hug Me: Season 1

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 N

Extraordinary You: Season 1

Fifty: The Series: 2 Seasons

Is It Wrong to Try to Try Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Season 1

Itaewon Class: Season 1 N

Kid-E-Cats: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

My Holo Love: Limited Series N

My Secret, Terrius: Season 1

No Game No Life: Season 1

Shopkins: Season 1

Team Kaylie: 3 Parts N

Tempted: Season 1

7 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Sergio (2009)

Serial Killers with Piers Morgan: Season 1

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Uppity: The Willy T.Ribbs Story (2020)

Who Killed Malcolm X?: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix this past week? Let us know in the comments below!