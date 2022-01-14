What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 14th, 2022

Welcome to your weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. In total there have been 19 new releases this week making it a relatively quiet week especially compared to last.

For more on what’s to come to Netflix in Australia throughout January, check out our full preview for the month. Looking ahead further still, you can see what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022 here.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix Australia This Week

Black Bear (2020)

Director: Lawrence Michael Levine

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lázaro, Grantham Coleman

With Parks and Recreation leaving Netflix in February, we’ll be without a good Aubrey Plaza fix however the addition of Black Bear in Australia surely helps.

First premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Black Bear went onto be a hit with critics. At the time of writing, it holds an 89% on RottenTomatoes.

The movie is about a filmmaker pursuing any method she can take to get around her mental block. She moves to a rural retreat to find out she’s got hidden demons holding her back.

Copshop (2022) N

Director: Joe Carnahan

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman, Ryan O’Nan

This 2021 action thriller has just touched down on Netflix Australia exclusively complete with Netflix Original branding despite getting theatrical releases in the UK and US.

The well-reviewed movie is about what happens when a contract killer is locked up in a small police station in the middle of nowhere and people are after him.

Archive 81 (Season 1)

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Matt McGorry, Evan Jonigkeit, Martin Donovan, Julia Chan

Headlining Netflix’s TV lineup this week and is, in fact, Netflix’s first major TV release of 2022 is Archive 81.

The new series is based on a podcast series and follows a video archivist investigating a series of tapes he recovers but they send him down a dangerous rabbit hole.

Reviews for the series have been ultimately mixed thus far with many saying the show fails to keep your attention long with a convoluted story. If you’re into horror shows, however, we’d definitely recommend you give it a try.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week

Every title listed below was added between January 8th to January 14th, 2022.

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Black Bear (2020)

Brazen (2022) N

Copshop (2021) N

Dear Mother (2021) N

Fatuma (2018)

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) N

Photocopier (2022) N

Point Break (2015)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2022) N

The House (2022) N

This Is Not a Comedy (2022) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week

After Life (Season 3) N

Archive 81 (Season 1) N

Cheer (Season 2) N

Newton’s Cradle (Season 1)

The Journalist (Season 1) N

The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1)

Undercover (Season 3) N

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 1) N

What are you watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know down below.