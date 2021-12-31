What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Happy New Year! Kickstart your 2022 by watching one of the 40 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Australia for January 1st, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 41

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka

Since making the move to Netflix, Cobra Kai has swiftly become one of the most popular Netflix Originals around.

The future of Miyagi Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai all rests on the 51st All Valley Tournament as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence team up to take down John Kreese.

The Misfits (2021)

Director: Renny Harlin

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon, Rami Jaber, Jamie Chung

After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

Stay Close (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 39-53 Minutes

Cast: Cush Jumbo, Bethany Antonia, Jo Joyner, Richard Armitage, Youssef Kerkour

While there has been very little fanfare about the series, we can easily see Stay Close being the surprise package of the week.

The lives of a photojournalist, a soccer mom, and a homicide detective are disturbed by a terrible event from the past.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Chief Daddy (2018)

Death to 2021 (2021) N

Govinda Govinda (2021)

Hand Rolled Cigarette (2020)

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)

Hysteria (2011)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Kaaval (2021)

Lulli (2021) N

Momshies! Your Soul is Mine (2021)

Seal Team (2021) N

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Door into Summer (2021)

The Envelope (2018)

The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (2020)

The Lost Daughter (2021) N

The Misfits (2021)

Time Out (2019)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Anxious People (Limited Series) N

Azcarate: No Holds Barred (Season 1) N

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Chhota Bheem (Season 4)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N

Fifty: The Series (Season 2)

Kitz (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 2) N

Memories of Love (Season 1)

Qin Empire: Alliance (Season 3)

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Stay Close (Season 1) N

Taxi Driver (Season 1)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (Season 1)

The Penthouse: War in Life (3 Seasons)

Word Party Presents Math! (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic (2021)

Art & Tech (Season 1)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) N

Made by Design (Season 1)

Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis (Limited Series) N

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (2021) N

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N

The Standups (Season 3) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2022

Queer Eye (Season 6) N

