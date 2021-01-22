What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 22, 2021

Netflix Australia was not immune to the fewer releases this week with only 19 new titles hitting this week. Here’s everything new on Netflix in Australia plus a look at what’s been trending on the top 10s down under over the past 7 days.

We should have a full preview of what’s coming to Netflix Australia in February 2021 over the next week but for now, let’s dive into the new additions this week.

American Hustle (2013)

Genre: Crime

Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper

As casts go, you cannot get much bigger than this. It’s stacked with talent which is probably why it got nominated for 10 Oscars.

The movie follows a con-man duo who are sucked into the world of a crime even further after getting caught.

Reviews for the movie continue to be great to this day and makes for an excellent blockbuster watch.

Sesame Street (Season 9)

Genre: Kids

Although Netflix states that it’s season 9 on available, it’s actually “selections from season 49”. Including an episode where Will Arnett shows up as a magician.

35 episodes were added in total.

The White Tiger (2021)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar

Runtime: 125 min

The White Tiger has been a movie that we’ve been keeping an eye on for quite some time but now it’s finally here.

The Hindi/English hybrid movie is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s book and is the story of a simple Indian driver who attempts to make it big.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix Australia This Week

5 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week

American Hustle (2013)

Court (2014)

Sightless (2020)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (2020) N

The White Tiger (2021) N

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Blown Away (Season 2) N

Busted! (Season 3) N

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 1) N

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1) N

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 4) N

Juman (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N

Riverdale (Season 5 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Sesame Street (Season 9)

Spycraft (Season 1) N

THE UNLISTED (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Australia Over the Past 7 Days

Position Title Name 1 We Can Be Heroes 2 Outside the Wire 3 Scoob! 4 Faster 5 Daddy Day Care 6 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 7 Pieces of a Woman 8 Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure 9 Split 10 The Longest Yard

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Australia Over the Past 7 Days