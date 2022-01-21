What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 22nd, 2022

It’s been another busy week on Netflix Australia thanks to the addition of 48 new movies and TV shows. The long-awaited Mortal Kombat is now available to stream, and we expect it to be one of the most-watched movies on Netflix Australia this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks

It had been 24 years since the release of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, so it was only a matter of time before one of the world’s most beloved fighting video games would get a much-needed reboot.

Cole Young, an MMA fighter, is recruited to search the Earth for the greatest champions to compete in a deadly martial arts tournament against the champions of Outworld.

Superman Returns (2006)

Director: Bryan Singer

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: Brandon Routh, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, James Marsden, Parker Posey

Just recently Brandon Routh had the chance to reprise his role as Clark Kent aka Superman in The CW’s Arrowverse.

After spending several years away from Earth on Krypton, Superman returns to discover the world has moved on without him, including the love of his life, Lois Lane. When an old enemy resurfaces and attempts to take down the Man of Steel for good, Superman must once again prove his importance to the world.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Lara Pulver, Yuri Lowenthal, Dee Bradley Baker, Freya Tingley, Troy Baker

One of the world’s biggest MOBA video games caused a huge stir online when the announcement that an anime based on the lore of the series was coming to Netflix.

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 22nd, 2022

100% Wolf (2020)

Absolute Power (1997)

Amandla (2022) N

Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (2021)

Blitz Patrollie (2013)

Blow (2001)

Damini (1993)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Definition Please (2021)

Donkeyhead (2022)

Dushmani: A Violent Love Story (1996)

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

Isoken (2017)

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016)

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) N

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N

Must Love Dogs (2005)

My Father’s Violin (2022) N

Potato Potahto (2017)

Prisoners (2013)

Risen (2016)

Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Storm Boy (1976)

Superman Returns (2006)

Synchronic (2020)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Gift (2017)

The Guest (2014)

The Last Wave (1977)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Royal Treatment (2022) N

Triumph in the Skies (2015)

Yellow (2006)

Yodha (1991)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 22nd, 2022

Blippi (1 Collection)

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (Season 1)

Deadly Class (Season 1)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N

El marginal (Season 4) N

Ozark (Season 4) N

Summer Heat (Season 1) N

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 22nd, 2022

Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream (Season 1) N

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 22nd, 2022

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!