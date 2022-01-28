What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 29th, 2022

It’s going to be a quiet end to January on Netflix Australia with the addition of only 30 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for January 29th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Home Team (2022) N

Director: Charles Francis Kinnane, Daniel Kinnane

Genre: Comedy, Sports | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Kevin James, Jackie Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jared Sandler

The release of Home Team marks a special occasion as the feature is officially the tenth collaboration between Netflix and Happy Maddison Productions.

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

The Orbital Children (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Mariya Ise, Kensho Ono, Chinatsu Aksaki, Azumi Waki, Yumiko Kobayashi

The first of a two-part anime event, subscribers won’t have to wait long for part 2 which will arrive in February 2022.

In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

In From the Cold (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Margarita Levieva, Cillian O’Sullivan | Lydia Fleming, Charles Brice, Alyona Khmelnitskaya

Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

9 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 29th, 2022

Emperor (2020)

Fifty (2015)

Home Team (2022) N

Motu Patlu: Khazaane Ki Race (2015)

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

Only You (2021)

Romper Stomper (1992)

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

The Wolf Hour (2019)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 29th, 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) N

Badanamu Stories (Season 1)

Black & White (Season 1)

Chosen (Season 1) N

Den-noh Coil (Season 1)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) N

In From the Cold (Season 1) N

Pocoyo (Season 1)

Snowpiercer (Season 3) N

The Orbital Children (Season 1) N

The Sinner (Season 4) N

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 9)

3 Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 29th, 2022

Behind the Scenes With Jane Campion (2022) N

Three Songs for Benazir (2022) N

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 29th, 2022

Getting Curious with Jonathan van Ness (Season 1) N

I Am Georgina (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix This Week: January 29th, 2022

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) N

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) N

