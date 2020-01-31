What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 31st, 2020

There are a fantastic 41 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week. With some truly exceptional Originals, you’re going to be spoilt for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for January 31st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Night on Earth: Limited Series N

Netflix has brought some simply incredible documentaries to subscribers over the years, and already 2020 is off to an incredible start with Night on Earth. Shoot captivating footage of the animal kingdom at night, we’re treated to some truly astounding footage of our world and theirs at night.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) N

Riding on the back of the success of the 2015s Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom is the second in the new trilogy of the dinosaur epics by Universal. Bringing dinos back to life once more, the visual effects in the film had audiences blown away.

After the disastrous events that lead to the closure of Jurassic World, the now free dinosaurs are at threat of extinction as Isla Nublar’s volcano threatens to erupt. Owen and Claire team up with John Hammond’s former partner to rescue the dinosaurs.

Happy Feet (2006)

With an all-star cast that features the voices of Robin Williams, Nicole Kidman, Steve Irwin, and Elijah Wood, the Penguin musical was a smash hit in the mid-2000s.

Through their beautiful singing, a colony of Emporer penguins find their soulmates. This is an issue for baby penguin Mumble, who can’t sing a single note. Despite his lack of voice, he is especially talented with his feet. through the power of dance, Mumble tries to earn the respect of the colony and to change their old and outdated traditions.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

37 Seconds (2020) N

Arhur 3: The War of the Two Worlds (2010)

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard (2009)

Ben Is Back (2018)

Close Enemies (2018) N

Drunk Parents (2019)

Gang of the Caribbean (2016)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hot Summer Nights (2017)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Life Itself (2018)

Logan Lucky (2017)

LÓI: ÞÚ FLýGUR ALDREI EINN (2018)

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

Sillu Karupatti (2019)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

The Children Act (2017)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Toys and Pets (2017)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Uncut Gems (2020) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 N

Diablero: Season 2 N

Find Yourself: Season 1

Luna Nera: Season 1 N

Omniscient: Season 1 N

Ragnarok: Season 1 N

Sonic X: 2 Seasons

THE STRANGER: Season 1 N

Unauthorized Living: Season 2 N

When Calls the Heart: Season 6

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Miss Americana (2020) N

Night on Earth: Shot in the Dark N

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 N

Night on Earth: Limited Series N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Ainori Love Wagon: Season 1 N

Next in Fashion: Season 1 N

What the Love! with Karan Johar: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man (2009)

Vir Das: For India (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!