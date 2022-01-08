What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2022

It’s an extremely busy start to the new year with a whole heap of movies, and a select number of television shows being added to the Australia library for a total of 78 new additions.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Superhero | Runtime:

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon

Far From Home marked the fifth appearance for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and an MCU debut for Jake Gyllenhaal.

After the defeat of Thanos, Peter Parker attempts to take a break from superhero work and goes on vacation with his school to Europe, only for his duties to chase him across the Atlantic as elemental beings from an alternate reality invade.

King Kong (2005)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 187 Minutes

Cast: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Colin Hanks

Off the back of directing one of the greatest film franchises ever produced, Peter Jackson went against his own wishes of wanting to direct a small indie flick, and instead took on the remake of the classic King Kong.

Filmmaker Carl Denham assembles a team of movie makers and set sail to Skull Island, the fabled island home to a cannibal tribe. But, upon arrival, they find more than just cannibals, with the island home to giant insects and beasts, and home to Kong, the king of all apes.

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 83

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Reagen Revord

Many of The Big Bang Theory fans were relucant when news broke of a Sheldon Cooper prequel, however, many would be surprised that the series is charming, heart warming, and a worthy prequel to one of America’s most successful modern sitcoms.

Before his life in California, Sheldon Cooper, grew up in Texas, where unique challanges constantly challanged the socially inempt boy genius, who’s family constantly had to put up with curious and inquisitive nature.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

63 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2022

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015)

21 (2008)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

American Gangster (2007)

American History X (1998)

Atonement (2007)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Binti (2021)

Boyhood (2014)

Casper (1995)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Due Date (2010)

Four to Dinner (2021) N

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

King Kong (2005)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

London Has Fallen (2016)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Manifest (2021)

Mary Magdalene (2019)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mother/Android (2022) N

Murder by Numbers (2002)

My Sunshine (2015)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Oldboy (2013)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Peter Pan (2003)

Real Detective (2017)

Rush Hour (1998)

Secretary (2002)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sleepers (1996)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

State of Play (2009)

Step Up: All In (2014)

Ted (2012)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

The Danish Girl (2015)

The Defeated (2020)

The Holiday (2006)

The Kill Team (2019)

The Pledge (2001)

The Punisher (2004)

The Reader (2008)

The Swing of Things (2019)

The Visit (2015)

The Wasteland (2022) N

The Water Diviner (2014)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Traffik (2018)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Unforgettable (2017)

United 93 (2006)

Unknown (2011)

Wander (2020)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Your Highness (2011)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2022

Action Pack (Season 1) N

Boss & Me (Season 1)

Heartland (Season 8)

Inspector Gadget (Season 1)

Johnny Test (Season 2) N

Meet the Adebanjos (Season 3)

PJ Masks (3 Seasons)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Rebelde (Season 1) N

S.W.A.T. (Season 1)

The Club (Part 2) N

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2022

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

Hype House (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2022

The Making of a King (2021)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!