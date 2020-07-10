What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

You won’t be bored this weekend with the selection of 55 new movies & tv series added to Netflix Australian library for July 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Fargo

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, Russell Harvard, Ewan McGregor

One of the best anthology series around, the tv adaptation of the classic Coen Brothers movie has been one of the highest-rated on FX.

All roads lead back to Fargo, North Dakota in this weaving narrative of murder, mystery, and mayhem.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

Director: Scott Zabielski

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 66 Minutes

Going viral years ago as helped Jim Jefferies become the Australian king of comedy. Instead of taking to American politics, as that all speaks for itself right now, Jim takes to talking about his love/hate relationship he has with dairy, and his own bad habits.

The Australian King of stand up comedy is back, and he’s bigger and bolder than ever! Instead of taking on the world of American politics, this time we get a little more than we bargained for as Jim takes the time to explain his love-hate relationship with all things dairy.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Nat Faxon, Jay Gragnani, Ramone Hamilton

Technically the fourth season, this season of Captain Underpants could be regarded as a spin-off, as the adventures of George and Harold take them to space.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

38 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

Aiyaa (2012)

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Blood Money (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Hurricane Heist (2018)

I See You (2019)

Inkaar (2013)

Madras Cafe (2013)

Mama’s Boy (2018)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Mary Kom (2014)

Michael (2011)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Oh My God (2012)

One by Two (2014)

Penalty (2019)

Players (2012)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Queen (2014)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Shaltan (2011)

Special 26 (2013)

Sugar Rush (2019)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Thackeray (1 Collection)

The Best of the Wiggles (2018)

The Old Guard (2020) N

What the Fish (2013)

Your Excellency (2019)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Bob the Builder (1 Season)

Fargo (3 Seasons)

Hello Ninja (Season 3) N

Hook (Season 1)

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N

Little Singham (Season 2)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: In Space (Season 1) N

The Protector (Season 4) N

The Underclass (Season 1)

Was It Love? (Season 1) N

Yu-Gi-Oh! (2 Seasons)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

Much Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

PNL – Dans la légende tour (2020)

1 New Reality Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 11th, 2020

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!