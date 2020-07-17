What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

There’s 44 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week! With plenty of new Originals and exciting classic films, you’ll be spoiled for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for July 18th, 2020

First of all, here is the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Goodfellas (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 146 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino

Martin Scorsese has directed some truly incredible movies, so to be called one of the best of his illustrious career just goes to show how well regarded GoodFellas is, and for good reason. The mobster classic is one of the films you should have on your Bucket List, so strike one off the list this weekend.

From humble beginnings working as a petty criminal on the streets of New York, young Henry Hill begins climbing the ladder to become a gangster for the Italian-American crime syndicate.

The Shining (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 146 Minutes

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd

Kubrick’s instantly recognizable classic terrified audiences of the early 80s, and forty years on, has still maintained its status as one of the greatest films of all time.

To ensure he has a whole season of writing without interruption, Jack Torrence is hired as a caretaker for an isolated Rocky Mountain hotel in the winter. Taking his family with him, not everything is what it seems when his psychic son, Danny, begins to see horrific events of the past and the future.

The Business of Drugs N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Amaryllis Fox

The issue of drugs in our society is one of the most polarising, and wildly debated topics. It divides opinions from the dorms of universities, all the way up to the government. To better understand the true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economic impact of six illicit substances.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

31 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Assassins (1995)

Bruno (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cold Feet (2019)

Executive Decision (1996)

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

GoodFellas (1990)

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Line of Duty (2019)

Little Italy (2018)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

MILF (2018) N

Mrs. Lowry & Son (2019)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Run All Night (2015)

Spawn (1997)

Sylvia (2018)

The Beach Bum (2019)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

The Millions (2019)

The Old Man & the Gun (2018)

The Players (2020) N

The Shining (1980)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Western Stars (2019)

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

Abby Hatcher (1 Season)

About Time (1 Season)

Criminal Justice (2 Seasons)

Cursed (Season 1) N

Dark Desire (Season 1) N

Kissing Game (Season 1) N

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

2 New Docuseries/Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

We Are One (2020) N

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 18th, 2020

Urzilla Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

