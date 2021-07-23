What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 23rd, 2021

Netflix Australia got a healthy batch of new releases this week including 38 new movies and 8 new TV shows. Below, we’ll break down all of the 46 new titles added this week and what’s been trending in the top 10s too.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s new on Netflix AU, let’s take a look at three highlights for the week:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix Australia This Week

Rambo: Last Blood

Director: Adrian Grunberg

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim

Rambo sits among the most recognizable characters in the world and got a reboot in 2019 with Sylvester Stallone returning to play the ruthless mercenary.

By most accounts, it’s a very watchable movie too not falling into the traps of many other revivals in recent years. With that said, critics were far less kind to the movie with The Guardian saying it was “cringemakingly written and clunkily directed”.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1)

Cast: Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root

Today sees the worldwide release of the absolutely stunningly beautiful new series that picks up where the original He-man series left off.

Although attracting some controversy, here’s what you can expect from the new series which sees its first 5 episodes added today:

“After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021)

Director: Clay Glen

Cast: Emily Morris, Stella Shute, Eva Grados, India Colombi, Nina Pearce, Adam Tuominen

Dropping today as a Netflix Original around the world is the Australian-produced family sports movie that arrives just in time for the Olympics.

It follows a woman who was unable to get to the Olympic games in her youth but has found a new lease of life coaching young gymnasts.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week

38 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

9to5: The Story of a Movemen (2021)

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) N

African America (2021)

Bankrolled (2021) N

Blood Red Sky (2021) N

Carol (2015)

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) N

Chhota Bheem – Dinosaur World (2015)

Chhota Bheem & Ganesh (2009)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Mayanagari (2011)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Pataliputra- City of the Dead (2010)

Chhota Bheem And The Broken Amulet (2012)

Chhota Bheem And The Crown of Valhalla (2013)

Chhota Bheem and the Incan Adventure (2013)

Chhota Bheem and The ShiNobi Secret (2013)

Chhota Bheem Aur Hanuman (2012)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna (2008)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna vs Zimbara (2013)

Chhota Bheem in African Safari (2015)

Chhota Bheem Ka Roosi Romanch (2019)

Chhota Bheem: Bheem vs Aliens (2010)

Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Kathmandu (2013)

Chhota Bheem: Dus Pe Dus (2014)

Chhota Bheem: Journey to Petra (2011)

Chhota Bheem: Master of Shaolin (2011)

Chhota Bheem: The Rise of Kirmada (2012)

Cousins (2021)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Queen of the Desert (2015)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Sanitation Day (2020)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N

The Tambour of Retribution (2021)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N

Uglydolls (2019)

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N

8 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1) N

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series)

Revelations: The Masters of the Universe: Revelation Aftershow (Season 1) N

Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 1) N

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (58 points) The Dead Don’t Die (40 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (38 points) Rambo: Last Blood (35 points) White Boy Rick (31 points) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28 points) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (25 points) Fear Street: 1666 (25 points) How to Be Single (24 points) UglyDolls (20 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week

Virgin River (75 points) Rick and Morty (66 points) Sex/Life (59 points) Never Have I Ever (58 points) Animal Kingdom (44 points) Atypical (42 points) Heist (37 points) The Cook of Castamar (23 points) My Unorthodox Life (15 points) CoComelon (9 points)

