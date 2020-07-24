What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

It’s another quiet week on Netflix Australia with only 25 new additions to the library. Still, there’s some excellent new additions to be enjoyed that should last you the weekend.

First of all, here is the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Norsemen N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Kåre Conradi, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, Jon Øigarden, Bjørn Myrene, Silje Torp

It’s been an extremely long wait for more Norsemen, but finally, the hilarious nordic series is back for even more laughs and adventures.

At the turn of the 9th century, the Norse village of Norheim must face the everyday challenges of being Vikings. From pillaging and plundering to backstabbing and politics, life is never boring for the people of Norheim.

Mortal Engines (2018)

Director: Christian Rivers

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery

Based on the novel by Philip Reeve, Mortal Engines was wildly anticipated thanks to its production being handled by the same team behind Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and King Kong.

A cataclysmic event forced the last remnants of humanity to create and congregate into roving cities. The philosophy followed in the new world is known as “Municipal Darwinism,” which has lead to the giant cities ‘eating’ the smaller settlements absorbing both the population and supplies. The city of London is one such city that devours everything in its path. To get revenge on the leader of London for the death of her mother, Hester Shaw is forced to team up with the outcast Tom Natsworthy and the outlaw Anna Fang.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

In an incredible docuseries that adds even more quality to an already fantastic library on Netflix.

In the 1970s, the city of New York was under the corrupt and violent iron grip of the Mob. Through recorded tapes, and interviews of those who were associated with the Mob we learn how the FBI did the unthinkable of taking them down.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

Animal Crackers (2020) N

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

Golden Exits (2017)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Nimbe (2019)

Offering to the Storm (2020) N

Romance Doll (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N

The Letter Reader (2019)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (3 Seasons)

Norsemen (Season 3) N

Signs (Season 1) N

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Suits (Season 9)

3 New Docuseries/Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1)

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 25th, 2020

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N

