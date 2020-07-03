What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: July 4th, 2020

The start of the new month brings an incredible bounty of additions to be enjoyed. With a total of 110 new movies, TV series, documentaries and stand up specials to be enjoyed you’re going to be busy this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for July 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Back to the Future (1985)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson

A defining classic of the 1980s, the Back to the Future franchise is one the of the most beloved in all fiction, let alone just sci-fi.

Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to the year 1955. Accidentally disrupting the moment that lead to his parent’s romance, Marty is now at risk of being wiped from existence. To help get his parents back together and send him back to the future, Marty enlists the help of the man responsible for building the time machine in the first place, Dr. Emmet Brown.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Genre: Action, Adventure, Romance | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Heath Ledger, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany, Shannyn Sossamon, Laura Fraser

The late Heath Ledger was incredible as always in this underrated early noughties comedy.

After the death of his master Sir Ector, the charming squire William Thatcher dons his armor, impersonating him and winning the local jousting tournament. With his fame and popularity growing, Thatcher has no choice but to continue with the facade.

Cast Away (2000)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Paul Sanchez, Nick Searcy

Already an Oscar winner of a Robert Zemeckis movie, Tom Hanks more than threw his hat into the ring for a potential third academy award. Narrowly beaten by Russel Crowe’s Maximus in Gladiator, Hanks still gave one of the best performances of his career.

After his plane crashes into the ocean, and he is washed up on a deserted island, FedEx executive, Chuck Noland undergoes a radically physical and emotional radical change as he tries to survive.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week:

78 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia: July 4th, 2020

A.X.L. (2018)

Adu (2020) N

Ali Baba and the 7 Dwarfs (2015)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Babe (1995)

Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)

Berlin Syndrome (2017)

Big Daddy (1999)

Billy Madison (1995)

Black Sea (2015)

Carrie (2013)

Deep Impact (1998)

Desperados (2020) N

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Gifted (2017)

Gladiator (2000)

Golden Shoes (2015)

Grease (1978)

Hot Sweet Sour (2017)

How High (2001)

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

Identify Thief (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Knocked Up (2007)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortuante Events (2004)

Little Lunch : The Nightmare Before Graduation (2016)

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (2016)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 2 (2002)

Paul (2011)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Penalty (2019)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Restoration Australia (Season 2)

Robin Hood (2010)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Staurt Little (1999)

Syriana (2005)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Change-Up (2011)The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The F Word (2013)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday (2006)

The House (2017)

The International (2009)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

The World’s End (2013)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Wrecked (2011)

20 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

600 Bottles of Wine (Season 1)

Back in Very Small Business (Season 1)

BNA (Season 1) N

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (2 Seasons) N

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 2)

Deadwind (2 Seasons)

Doc Martin (8 Seasons)

Homemade (Season 1)

Hook (Season 1)

Jack Irish: The Series (Season 2)

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 1)

Line of Duty (Season 5)

Little Lunch (Season 1)

Magical Land of Oz (Season 1)

Teen Titan Go! (Season 5)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

RIDE ON TIME (1 Season)

Unsolved Mysteries (1 Volume) N

4 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

21 Again (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) N

Single Wives (Season 1)

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!