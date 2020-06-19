What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: June 20th, 2020

It’s another busy week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 59 new movies and tv series. You’ll have lots to enjoy this weekend! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for June 20th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

The Politician N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss

Ryan Murphy’s The Politician is back for round two! Impressing subscribers all around the world in September 2019, unbeknownst to many the series was always going to receive a second season. Now that it’s here, and ready to be binged hard, who else will be hoping for a third season in the immediate future?

Since he was the age of seven Payton Hobart has always known that one day he’s going to be President of the United States. But before he can take the first step to become president of the country he must first face the torturous political landscape of Saint Sebastian High School.

Mr. Iglesias N

Parts: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Iglesias, Gloria Aung, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha

It’s taken almost a year, but finally, some new episodes of Mr. Iglesias are now available to stream on Netflix Australia. Surprisingly, only six new episodes have arrived, but a further batch is expected to arrive later this year.

A good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Get Hard (2015)

Director: Etan Cohen

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferell, Kevin Hart, Craig T. Nelson, Alison Brie, Edwina Findley Dickerson

An outrageous comedy, Get Hard split many opinions upon release in 2015, but to many, it was the funniest film of the year.

When James King is charged with Fraud and scheduled to be sentenced to jail, he’s terrified of the horrors he’ll face behind bars. To help educate him on life on the inside, James turns to Darnell Lewis, a black businessman who hasn’t even had a parking ticket.

