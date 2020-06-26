What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

A relatively quiet week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 31 new movies and tv series. With July just around the corner, you can expect to see plenty of new exciting titles arrive very soon. For now though, here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for June 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Ready Player One (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller

Based on the best selling sci-fi book, Ready Player One is an easter egg hunters utopia. Filled from top to bottom with pop culture references, challenge yourself to see how many easter eggs you can spot.

After the death of James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world known as the OASIS, the world goes into overdrive when it’s revealed he left three keys inside the OASIS. Whoever finds the keys wins Halliday’s immense fortune, and with it control of the OASIS.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas

Many cringed at the idea of rebooting the classic 90s adventure, but giving Sony its due they did a great job with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

During detention, four high-schoolers discover a an old video game console, called Jumanji. Booting up the console and selecting their characters, all four teenagers are transported into the mysterious world, becoming their avatars. With only three lives each, they must navigate their way through the hostile world and somehow make it home before they are trapped forever.

Crazy Delicious N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Food, Reality | Runtime: 45-50 Minutes

In the world of food, there are always new inventive, crazy, and albeit controversial combinations and flavors to be discovered. Three cooks battle it out to create the best feast while being judged by three world-renowned chefs.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

26 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

A Simple Favor (2018)

Adrift (2018)

Athlete A (2020) N

Boy Erased (2018)

Bulbbul (2020) N

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Chicuarotes (2019)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Kappela (2020)

Kasanova (2019)

Krishna and His Leela (2020)

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N

Ordinary People (2016)

Plus One (2019)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Ready Player One (2018)

Saladin (1963)

Seven (2019)

Show Dogs (2018)

Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Thackeray (2019)

The Goldfinch (2019)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Unbroken: Path to Redemption (2018)

Vivah (2006)

5 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

All For Love (Season 1) N

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) N

Slasher (3 Seasons) N

The InBESTigators (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries on Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

Home Game (Season 1) N

Lennox Hill (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) N

Twogether (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 27th, 2020

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N

