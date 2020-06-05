What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: June 6th, 2020

Thanks to the start of a new month It’s a busy week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 61 new movies and tv series. Once again you’ll be spoilt for choice this weekend, so here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for June 6th, 2020

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Bill Skarsgård, Andy Bean

The highly anticipated sequel to 2017s It, the second chapter certainly aimed for more scares, and despite not earning the same recognition as the first film, it still earned plenty of cash at the box office.

Twenty-seven years after defeating the infamous and terrifying clown Pennywise, the Losers Club have gone their separate ways and moved on with life. When reports of the clown resurface, the Losers have no choice but to return back to the town of Derry and defeat the clown once and for all.

Baki (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Martial-Arts, Sport | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kirk Thornton, Troy Baker, Cherami Leigh, Matthew Yang King, Ray Chase

Rather than the long wait for a Japanese broadcast, all thirteen episodes of Part 3 of Baki have been made available to stream on Netflix globally.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel, Mike Colter

The academy award-winning film earned four well-deserved Oscars, earning accolades for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and an incredibly well deserved Academy Award for leading lady Hilary Swank in the Best Actress category. A modern classic, Million Dollar Baby is not to be missed.

Maggie Fitzgerald, a talented female boxer, seeks the help of Frankie Dunn, an LA veteran boxing trainer. Reluctant to help her at first, eventually Frankie relents, forming an incredibly close bond between the pair.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

39 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week: June 6th, 2020

11 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: June 6th, 2020

9 New Reality Series on Netflix Australia This Week: June 6th, 2020

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries on Netflix Australia This Week: June 6th, 2020

